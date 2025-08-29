Matt Rhule weight loss goes viral at Arrowhead Stadium right before Nebraska kickoff

Ever since taking over as the Nebraska football head coach, Matt Rhule has made it a priority for his players to take care of their body and mind. It sure looks like he's been practicing what he's been preaching this offseason in a head-turning way.

On Thursday night, Nebraska took the field for the season-opener against Cincinnati in a highly-anticipated Week 1 showdown. Yes, Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce are in the house too, but it's Rhule that has everyone talking thanks to his incredible weight loss. Rhule, entering his third season leading the Cornhuskers, looks like a new man:

👀 A VERY slimmed down Matt Rhule takes the field at Arrowhead Stadium. #Huskers pic.twitter.com/nMcFbooqcK — Adam Krueger (@AdamKruegerTV) August 29, 2025

Matt Rhule looks like a new man ahead of Nebraska's season-opener vs. Cincinnati

Hey, you've got to give props to Rhule for making this change, as he's been focused on working out and dieting this summer. Look good, play good? That's the hope for Rhule, as he is entering a huge Year 3 with the Huskers. There's plenty of hype surrounding this team with the new season here and rightfully so.

We don't have to tell you that there's plenty of focus on quarterback Dylan Raiola, as big things are expected out of him in 2025. While people are consistently making Mahomes comparisons due to how similar they look, there's no denying that Raiola also has a rocket for an arm.

He's ready to showcase that against Cincinnati and for the rest of the season. As for Rhule, the first two years in Lincoln haven't quite gone according to plan, but this year's squad indeed has a ton of potential and they're ready to make noise in the Big Ten.

When asked about how he anticipates the season going, Rhule said that he's going to be ready for Nebraska to be in the Playoff hunt. In order for that to happen, Rhule will need to be at his best along with all of the Cornhusker standouts. So far, Rhule is saying all of the right things and his stunning body transformation has everyone talking. That's great, but things will be even better if Nebraska can get of to a hot start this campaign.