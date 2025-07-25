Memphis Football rocked by claims of Ex-Player giving away team plays

If you watched UTSA Vs Memphis last season, you likely thought the Roadrunners' offense looked incredible as they scored possession after possession, winning the game 44-36. It turns out, there may have been a reason for UTSA's offensive explosion, and it wasn't because the team magically found a rhythm on offense.

On Thursday, On3's Memphis Tigers site obtained direct messages from former Memphis Defensive Back Tahj Ra-El and UTSA Quarterback Owen McCown where Ra-El sent Memphis' playbook and signals to UTSA.

REPORT: @On3Memphis has obtained direct messages of former Memphis DB Tahj Ra-El sending UTSA QB Owen McCown the Tigers' playbook before their game💀



The Roadrunners won 44-36.https://t.co/h7iD6N0nWj pic.twitter.com/EesFEqzbGG — On3 (@On3sports) July 24, 2025

The news is stunning especially if UTSA used the signals to its advantage when they faced Memphis. The worst part about the situation is Ra-El throwing his former teammate Kourtlan Marsh under the bus to be picked on because he was dealing with an injury. Marsh's injury ended up keeping him out of the game but, for Ra-El to throw him under the bus is wild.

This offseason, Ra-El made headlines by initially committing to West Virginia as a transfer before then signing with Purdue. One online sleuth looked and found that Ra-El currently is not listed on the roster for Purdue.

Purdue no longer lists Tahj Ra-El on its roster



Via @CollegeFBPortal

pic.twitter.com/kxjgSsLSEb — Sam Shoemaker (@s_shoemaker52) July 24, 2025

While Purdue doesn't currently show Tahj Ra-El on its roster, Tom Dienhart who covers On3 reached out to the program and received a statement saying that this is being mischaracterized.

Statement from Purdue athletics on Tahj Ra-El, who transferred to the Boilermakers in the offseason: “Our coaching staff sees the scenario as being mischaracterized and does not have any concerns moving forward.” https://t.co/96GyDEod1l — Tom Dienhart (@TomDienhart1) July 24, 2025

To hear that Purdue believes he's being mischaracterized is hard to believe as this is clearly exactly what it looks like. Ra-El was described to have left the program but, On3 revealed he was actually dismissed which shows a clear motive to leak the team's signals. Purdue has to wonder what will happen if they end up punishing Ra-El for anything he does as this situation is a massive concern as he joins their locker room.

It'll be interesting to see if the NCAA launches an investigation as they could end up suggesting a suspension or penalty.

