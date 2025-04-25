Miami fans find themselves in a dilemma after Cam Ward is drafted by the Titans

If you're a die-hard Miami Hurricanes fan, you've probably been dreaming about this moment for months—Cam Ward going No. 1 overall in the 2025 NFL Draft. That dream just came true, but with one little twist that’s throwing a wrench into the celebration.

Ward, who dominated the college scene last fall with Miami, was officially selected by the Tennessee Titans as the top pick. It’s a huge win for the program and a proud moment for anyone who watched him light it up at Hard Rock Stadium. But for a lot of fans in South Florida, that joy is coming with an expected catch: Ward isn’t heading to the Dolphins.

You've probably been preparing for this for a while, but now that it's a reality, it becomes a completely different thing.

Now Miami fans are stuck in a weird spot. On one hand, it’s impossible not to root for Cam Ward. The guy brought swagger, leadership, and energy back to the Hurricanes, and he did it while turning himself into the best quarterback in the country. But on the other hand, he’s now suiting up for an AFC playoff contender that could be standing between the Dolphins and a postseason run.

Sure, the Titans and Dolphins aren’t division rivals. They aren’t battling for the same AFC East crown. But let’s not kid ourselves—these two teams could absolutely be fighting for the same Wild Card spot come December. That’s where the emotional tug-of-war begins.

Dolphins fans are used to heartbreak. They’ve seen elite talent slip through their fingers before. But this is different. This is personal. Cam Ward isn’t just some random star quarterback—he’s their guy. He brought life back to a Miami program that had been stuck in neutral for years. Now they’ll have to watch him from a distance, potentially celebrating wins that make life harder for Tua and company.

The silver lining? It's no guarantee that Miami and Tennessee will face each other during the 2025 regular season. So at least fans may not be forced to pick a side head-to-head. But that doesn’t mean it’s going to be easy. Imagine watching the Titans knock the Dolphins out of a playoff spot in Week 18—or worse, a Ward-led Tennessee team facing Miami in a playoff game. That’s the kind of football chaos that leaves South Florida torn between loyalty and logic.

In the end, most Hurricanes fans will probably find themselves doing a bit of mental gymnastics. Cheer for Ward to succeed, just not too much. Root for the Titans to win, except when it affects the Dolphins.

Grading the Titans' selection of Cam Ward

While many NFL insiders say that this is "down" quarterback class, I actually really like Cam Ward. I believe he can be a game-changer and that the game just seems to slow down for him. He is going to develop and, honestly, I think he has a chance to be one of the better quarterbacks in the division, especially if the Titans can get some help around him.

