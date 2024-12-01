Miami fans turn on Mario Cristobal after collapse of epic proportions
On November 2, it seemed like the Miami Hurricanes simply couldn't lose.
Sure, they had played some close games and, honestly, deserved to lose in a couple of those matchups. Still, no opponent could seemingly get over that hump.
On several occassions, Miami — led by prolific QB Cam Ward — came from behind in the fourth quarter and came away with a last-minute win. Virginia Tech had a Haily Mary catch overturned. Targeting against a Miami defender was overturned, essentially leading to a win over California — a game Miami trailed 35-18 entering the fourth quarter. Then, Louisville traded blows before ultimately falling 52-45 to the Canes.
Yes, as we entered November, Miami looked like it would cruise to the ACC Championship game and the College Football Playoff. Miami opened up the month with a convincing 53-31 win over Duke, but little did we know that the remaining portion of the schedule would become a nightmare for Miami.
As Clemson fell to Louisville down the stretch, it seemed like a foregone conclusion Miami would be in Charlotte. The Canes would have to lose two of their last three games to teams that they would clearly be favored over. But, then, Georgia Tech happened. After the Yellow Jackets defeated the Hurricanes 28-23, there was still no sweat from the Miami faithful. You have a bye week to get right and then finish out the year with Wake Forest and Syracuse.
A 42-14 win over Wake Forest last weekend set up Miami with a "win and you're in" situation heading into Syracuse. to take on the Orange, and everything was going well early in the second quarter when the Hurricanes were up 21-0 and looking as if they might cruise in locking up a spot in Charlotte and essentially guaranteeing that they would also be in the 12-team playoff field regardless of what happened against SMU.
Then, the collapse of the decade unfolded. Syracuse chipped away at the lead and the Orange took over in the second half. Their defense came up with some opportunistic plays and Miami ultimately elected to kick a field goal on 4th and goal to make the game a 42-38 score. The Hurricanes would never get the ball back, as Syracuse iced the remaining 3:42 to come away with the win.
As a result, Clemson earned the bid to Charlotte and Miami will have to wait at home and hope the College Football Playoff committee bails them out.
Many fans weren't taking the loss well on Saturday.
It's fair to point out that if Miami didn't have Cam Ward, the Hurricanes likely are nowhere near contenders in the ACC, and they may have even struggled to get to a bowl game. Ward carried that team all year, and unfortunately for Canes fans, it still wasn't enough.
Cristobal has had his fair share of questionable in-game calls during his time at Miami, but this late-season collapse takes the cake. You needed to win one more game and you'd be in the playoff and ACC Championship.
Instead, Miami needs a big break to backdoor its way into the postseason and the Hurricanes will go yet another year without winning the ACC a single time in their history.