Miami Scores massive win over LSU with Israel Briggs commitment

The Miami Hurricanes have been red hot this year on the recruiting trail as Mario Cristobal is taking advantage of his best season as Miami's Head Coach on the recruiting trail. As each weekend of official visits has brought some of the Nation's top recruits to campus, the Hurricanes have come out of each weekend with a ton of momentum. The latest great news for the Hurricanes comes in the recruitment of elite tight end Israel Briggs

Miami gets a massive recruiting win landing elite Tight End Israel Briggs

On Tuesday Night, the Miami Hurricanes picked up another massive win on the recruiting trail beating out LSU for elite tight end recruit Israel Briggs.

Four-Star TE Israel Briggs has Committed to Miami



The 6’5 210 TE from Visalia, CA chose the Hurricanes over LSU



He was previously committed to Arizona State



"I'm readyyy right now"

According to On3's Industry Recruiting Rankings, Israel Briggs is the Nation's 131st ranked player, the 8th ranked tight end in the class, and the 15th ranked player out of Florida. After decommitting from Arizona State, Briggs was heavily considering Miami and LSU making this a massive win for the Hurricanes.

Landing Israel Briggs is another massive addition for the Miami Hurricanes and their recruiting class which is now ranked 7th in the Country after signing the 14th ranked class in the Country. Mario Cristobal is building a loaded recruiting class especially on the offensive side of the football.

Along with the Nation's top ranked recruit Offensive Tackle Jackson Cantwell, the Hurricanes hold commitments from Top 300 commits in WR Vance Spafford, TE Israel Briggs, QB Dereon Coleman, and OT Ben Congdon.

The Hurricanes star studded recruiting class should only get stronger as the recruiting dead period gets underway. The Hurricanes have put themselves in a great place for players like WR Jasen Lopez, WR Tyran Evans, OL Breck Kolojay, and In-State RB Derrek Cooper giving the team a chance to explode on the recruiting trail.

