Miami vs. Georgia Tech: Can the Yellow Jackets pull the improbable upset?
The No. 4 Miami Hurricanes will travel to Atlanta on Saturday afternoon to face the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets.
Miami is 9-0, and Georgia Tech is 5-4. Miami is one of the five FBS teams that remain unbeaten, along with Oregon, BYU, Indiana, and Army.
The Hurricanes are 11.5 favorites entering this game. This is their 25th all-time meeting. Both teams are tied 14-14. Miami’s last victory in Atlanta against the Yellow Jackets was last season when they won 35-14. Their previous matchup ended bizarrely, with Georgia Tech winning 23-20.
This is a revenge game for the Hurricanes. Coach Mario Cristobal wants this one more than anyone. It wouldn’t be surprising if he had this game circled on his calendar.
The Yellow Jackets are coming off losses to the Notre Dame Fighting Irish and Virginia Tech Hokies, while the Hurricanes are coming off a big blowout victory over the Duke Blue Devils, 53-31.
Wide receiver Xavier Restrepo became the Hurricanes’ all-time leader in career receiving yards, surpassing Santana Moss. Restrepo currently has 2,573 yards. As for his performance against the Blue Devils, he had eight receptions, 146 yards, and three touchdowns.
Hurricanes’ quarterback Cam Ward has 3,146 passing yards and 29 touchdowns.
Georgia Tech’s offense hasn’t been the same since they lost quarterback Haynes King. He went down with a shoulder injury on October 12. King has thrown eight touchdowns, one interception, and 1,568 passing yards.
The Hurricanes must keep an eye on running Jamal Haynes. He has rushed for 558 yards to go with eight touchdowns. Some of his best performances came against Duke and North Carolina in October.
Prediction: Miami wins 32-18
The two teams are set for a noon game at Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field. Will Georgia Tech pull an upset, or will the Hurricanes continue their quest for an ACC title?