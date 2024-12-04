Michigan fires offensive coordinator Kirk Campbell after just one season in the role
Just three days after a massive upset victory over rival Ohio State, Michigan has made a major change to their coaching staff as Tuesday evening the school announced the firing of offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach Kirk Campbell.
Campbell spent three seasons in Ann Arbor with 2024 being his only as the offensive coordinator. Prior to that he served as QB coach and offensive assistant.
Despite the huge win in Columbus, it was in no way due to the Michigan offense who scored just 13 points and totaled 234 yards. These low numbers became routine for the Wolverine offense with Campbell at the helm.
A year removed from having one of the most productive offenses in college football, Michigan ranked 128 out of 134 for the 2024 season averaging just under 300 yards per game and only scoring over 28 points twice.
Michigan’s 2024 campaign is not over yet as they will play in a bowl game. Tight ends coach Steve Casula will serve as the interim OC for that game.
Casula will surely not be the long term answer for the position and the decision to fire Campbell early shows that the Wolverines want to have time to evaluate and consider all options for the position.
Some notable names who have garnered early attention as candidates for the role include Toledo head coach Jason Candle, UNLV OC Brennan Marion, and former Michigan running back and staffer Mike Hart.
Another possibility could be promoting a current offensive staffer to OC and current head coach Sherrone Moore returning to play calling duties which he did from 2021-2023 as the offensive coordinator.
This change is not surprising to many in the college football world, especially with the arrival of number one overall recruit Bryce Underwood who flipped to Michigan last week.
With the number one quarterback in the 2025 class coming to campus along with some other high level recruits/transfers who will likely follow, the offensive coordinator opening at Michigan will be one of the hottest openings this college football offseason.