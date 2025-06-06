Michigan Football extends a scholarship offer to the son of Wolverines Icon

The current focus for most College Football programs is building out their 2026 recruiting classes as the Summer brings about official visit season. While the 2026 recruiting class is the focus, building relationships in the 2027 class will continue to be a priority as recruits continue to take visits to programs throughout the Summer.

This week as Michigan looks to build relationships in the 2027 class, the Wolverines extended a scholarship offer to the son of one of the programs biggest icons.

Michigan Football offers Charles Woodson Jr

This week, the Wolverines extended a scholarship offer to Charles Woodson Jr the son of Heisman Winner and program icon Charles Woodson.

It's always awesome to see the son of a former star enter the College Football world especially when it's a son of a former College Football superstar. Michigan offering Charles Woodson Jr is awesome to see and while he'll make his own decision, the Wolverines will certainly be a front runner thanks to the family ties.

During Charles Woodson Sr's time at Michigan, he was a three way star for the Wolverines making an impact on offense, defense, and special teams. In 1997, Charles Woodson took home the Heisman Trophy beating out Peyton Manning while leading Michigan to a season where they finished 1st in the AP Poll claiming a National Championship.

It's still early in the 2027 recruiting cycle but, Charles Woodson Jr is ranked as a 4-star recruit as the 284th ranked recruit in the Class, the 31st ranked safety in the class, and the 28th ranked player out of Florida. As the recruiting cycle continues, it'll be interesting to see which schools prove to be the biggest competition for the Wolverines as Florida State, Ole Miss, Texas A&M, Syracuse, and several other schools have already extended an offer.

More Michigan Wolverines News: