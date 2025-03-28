Michigan gives the most unsurprising Bryce Underwood news of all time

The worst-kept secret in Ann Arbor might as well have been announced with fireworks and a marching band—Bryce Underwood is trending to be Michigan’s starting quarterback for the 2025 season opener.

On3’s Pete Nakos broke it down in his latest report, confirming what most of us have already been believing was the truth since Underwood decommitted from LSU and signed with Michigan.

Underwood has been hyped as a generational talent since before he even suited up for a high school homecoming game. And now, according to Nakos, he’s living up to that hype in spring camp, wowing coaches and teammates alike with his poise, athleticism, and arm talent. Defensive end Derrick Moore has shared that Underwood was “throwing dots” all over the field.

Fresno State transfer Mikey Keene was supposed to come in and push for the starting job, but no one really believed that he was going to unseat Underwood when the time came. Meanwhile, Underwood is out here making his case on the field, and it’s starting to feel less like a battle and more like a given at this point.

It will be interesting to see how Underwood performs the remainder of spring practice and into fall camp, but right now, it's not really all that surprising to see that he has been built up and that he's set to be the starter when the fall comes around.

Underwood will still have to finish strong in the competition, but we wouldn't be surprised to hear Sherrone Moore name him the starter at the end of the spring, rather than even pretending that the competition is still ongoing heading into the summer.

Michigan opens up the 2025 season with New Mexico before traveling to Oklahoma in Week 2.

