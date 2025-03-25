Bryce Underwood already trying to recruit more talent to join him at Michigan

Bryce Underwood hasn’t played a down for Michigan yet, but he’s already acting like the face of the program. The No. 1 recruit in the 2025 class is doing more than just preparing for his college debut—he’s actively helping recruit others to join him in Ann Arbor.

Over the weekend, Michigan hosted five-star offensive tackle Jackson Cantwell, the top prospect in the 2026 class. And who was there to help roll out the welcome mat? Yep, Bryce Underwood.

On3's Steve Wiltfong shared a photo of the two together, and while Cantwell hasn’t committed anywhere yet, it’s clear that Michigan is pulling out all the stops—and Underwood is part of the pitch.

Michigan landed the On3 Industry’s No. 1 recruit QB Bryce Underwood at the end of the 2025 cycle. This weekend they hosted the top prospect in 2026 in five-star OT Jackson Cantwell. Can the Wolverines do it again? Cantwell talks the Maize and Blue here: https://t.co/FcXidgmDrs pic.twitter.com/eOCo8sXLSn — Steve Wiltfong (@SWiltfong_) March 23, 2025

This isn’t a new thing either. Underwood’s been vocal and visible ever since he flipped from LSU to Michigan. Whether it’s mingling with other top prospects or creating viral moments, he’s embracing the spotlight. Case in point: his now-famous exchange with LeBron James. When he met the NBA star—an outspoken Ohio State fan—Underwood let him know, “I’m going to Michigan.” Then he added, “Yeah, it’s over for Ohio State.”

That one-liner exploded on social media, and it gave Michigan fans even more reason to love him. Of course, Buckeyes fans didn’t take it lightly, bookmarking the comment ahead of the next rivalry game on November 29, 2025. Some critics called it premature trash talk from a kid who hasn’t played a college game yet. But Michigan fans? They’re all in.

And really, this is what modern recruiting looks like. Coaches aren’t the only ones selling the program—star players like Underwood are just as influential. His confidence, swagger, and willingness to rep Michigan on and off the field is exactly what the Wolverines need to keep the momentum going.

Underwood’s message is clear: Michigan is where the top talent should be. He’s not waiting until fall to make an impact—he’s already working to shape the future of the program.

If you're a Michigan fan, it’s hard not to get excited, even if Underwood is unproven and has never played a single snap in collegiate carer. Still, the Bryce Underwood era isn’t coming soon—it’s already here.

