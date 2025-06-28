Michigan is on the verge of beating out Ohio State for 5-star edge rusher

The Michigan Vs Ohio State rivalry runs deep, and whether it's on the field, the recruiting trail, or just a normal day, the two teams are always at each other's throats. As we're in the offseason, the two programs find themselves battling it out for some of the Nation's top recruits as Sherrone Moore looks to return the Wolverines to glory while Ryan Day looks to keep the National Champions on top of the sport.

No recruiting battle between these two schools is currently bigger than the battle for 5-star edge rusher Carter Meadows. The 5-star edge rusher is ranked by On3's Recruiting Rankings as the 6th best player in the Country, the 2nd ranked edge rusher in the class, and the top player out of Washington DC. Meadows is an explosive edge rusher with measurables that are off the charts making him a potential monster.

On3 predicts that Michigan will land 5-star edge rusher Carter Meadows

On Saturday Morning, On3's Steve Wiltfong entered his expert prediction for the Michigan Wolverines to land edge rusher Carter Meadows over Ohio State, Penn State, and South Carolina.

FONG BOMB: On3’s @SWiltfong_ has logged an expert prediction for Michigan to land 5-star EDGE Carter Meadows〽️



Meadows is the No. 6 overall prospect in the 2026 On300.



Intel: https://t.co/k3vqNP5BzV pic.twitter.com/j63ObhSb9r — On3 Recruits (@On3Recruits) June 28, 2025

As of late, the Michigan Wolverines are on a recruiting tear as their class is up to the 11th ranked class in the Country. This month alone, the Wolverines landed 4-stars Titan Davis, Malakai Lee, McHale Blade, Zion Robinson, Alister Vallejo, and Marky Walbridge. Landing Carter Meadows would give the Wolverines their highest ranked recruit in this class giving Sherrone Moore a ton of momentum.

The Wolverines landing Carter Meadows should only be the tip of the iceberg for the team as they look to finish this cycle with a Top 5 recruiting class. Michigan has put itself in a great position with a ton of the best uncommitted recruits and adding a 5-star like Meadows could give everyone else a reason to jump on board.

More Michigan Wolverines News: