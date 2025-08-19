Michigan loses 5-star offensive tackle to serious injury just weeks from the season

As a football fan, any update aside from news from the latest practice is instantly a massive concern. At this time of year, it seems as if injuries are running rampant, and all you can do is hope that the team makes it through camp without suffering any serious injuries. On Monday, the Michigan Wolverines received terrible news as true Freshman offensive tackle Andrew Babalola suffered a season ending knee injury.

NEWS: Michigan 5-star true freshman OT Andrew Babalola is feared to have suffered a season-ending knee injury, @CBSSports reports🙏https://t.co/cSR0QyT557 pic.twitter.com/aZjLyss4V0 — On3 (@On3sports) August 18, 2025

Late on Monday Night, On3 confirmed everyone's biggest fears, reporting that Andrew Babalola tore his ACL. Given the typical time period that it takes to recover from a torn ACL, the earliest Michigan may get Babalola back on the field is during Spring Camp.

Despite being a true freshman, Andrew Babalola had been impressive at camp for the Wolverines as his Head Coach Sherrone Moore told the media that he was pushing for the starting job at left tackle.

"Andrew Babalola — he’s gonna push for the starting left tackle spot, that’s a day-to-day competition with Evan." Sherrone Moore

Given that Andrew Babalola was already in contention to earn the starting job at left tackle, losing him for the entire season is a massive blow. Even if Babalola didn't win the starting gig at Left Tackle, he could've served as a key piece of the offensive line this season and Sherrone Moore will now have to look for a path forward without him.

Coming out of High School, Andrew Babalola was one of the most sought-after players in the Country ranked as the 16th best player in the Country, the 3rd ranked offensive tackle in the class, and the top player out of Kansas.

As Andrew Babalola is out for the season, the Wolverines will now turn to Redshirt Sophomore Evan Link to start at Left Tackle.

