Michigan makes a massive splash beating out Ohio State for 5-star Carter Meadows

Heading into the Summer, the Michigan Wolverines were struggling on the recruiting trail with just one Top-100 commit on board. As some of the Nation's top recruits made their way to Ann Arbor, the Wolverines made a strong impression, making a ton of headway with top recruits. As recruiting heads into a dead period, the Michigan Wolverines appear poised to go on an absolute tear in the weeks to come.

Michigan beats out Ohio State for elite 5-star Carter Meadows

On Sunday Afternoon, the Michigan Wolverines made their biggest splash on the recruiting trail yet landing 5-star edge rusher Carter Meadows over Ohio State, Penn State, and South Carolina.

BREAKING: Five-Star EDGE Carter Meadows has Committed to Michigan, he tells me for @on3recruits



The 6’6 235 EDGE chose the Wolverines over Ohio State, Penn State, & South Carolina



“I thank God for guiding me through it all. I’M HOME. Go Blue!!〽️〽️”https://t.co/vP9hIvX9sb pic.twitter.com/TaK4mGP9J6 — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) June 29, 2025

According to On3's Recruiting Rankings, Carter Meadows is the 6th ranked player in the Country, the 2nd ranked edge rusher in the class, and the top player out of Washington DC. Meadows becomes the highest ranked recruit in Michigan's class as the Wolverines used the Summer's official visits to start building out their recruiting class.

The recruiting win for Sherrone Moore is his biggest win to date behind only the way Michigan flipped Bryce Underwood from LSU. The Wolverines had to beat out Ohio State and Penn State to land Meadows, and they'll get to unleash him against them for the years to come.

At 6-foot-6 and 225 pounds, Carter Meadows has the raw size to be a potential All American as his career progresses. Meadows showcases elite level athleticism which makes him such an exciting recruit to follow once he arrives on campus.

As this Summer draws to a close, the Wolverines will have a great chance to land back in the Top 10 of the class rankings. The Wolverines have put themselves in a great position with some of the top uncommitted recruits and if the Bryce Underwood recruitment taught us anything, they can flip a 5-star at any time.

