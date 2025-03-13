Michigan QB Bryce Underwood trolling Ohio State and LeBron James has everyone talking

Michigan quarterback Bryce Underwood isn’t wasting any time making his presence felt, both on and off the field. The five-star recruit and top player in the 2025 class recently made headlines after a bold exchange with NBA superstar and longtime Ohio State fan LeBron James.

Underwood, who flipped his commitment from LSU to Michigan, attended a recent Lakers-Clippers game, where he had the chance to meet James. Instead of just exchanging pleasantries, the young quarterback made sure to let the NBA icon know exactly where he stands when it comes to the Buckeyes.

“We started talking and I said before this all started, ‘Just had to let you know, I’m going to Michigan,’” Underwood said.

His next words, which have gone viral, turned heads across the college football world: “Yeah, it’s over for Ohio State.”

Of course, those comments didn't sit well with many outside of Ann Arbor. Hundreds of fans replied to the post on X, bookmarking the post for November 29, 2025, when Ohio State and Michigan play again.

"Every Michigan player who said this out loud never beat OSU. Looks like things are about to get bad for Michigan," one fan said.

A few others noted Underwood's massive reported NIL deal.

"That $12 Mily a year is really talkin..." they said.

"NIL at its best. Hasn't even played a game yet. Guarantee he eats those words at least once," the user said.

Of course, Michigan fans were quick to come to Underwood's side, quickly pointing out their streak against Ohio State.

"We just beat OSU with 3 interceptions and a TOTAL of 60 yards passing. Of course they are screwed now that we have a real quarterback," one said.

As we noted, the Wolverines have had the upper hand against Ohio State in recent years, winning four straight in The Game, so they have every right to talk trash. That's what comes with the territory in a rivalry, however, it will be interesting to see if Underwood — who hasn't even technically won the starting job at Michigan yet — is able to hold up his end of the bargain when the time comes.

Read More