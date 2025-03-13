3 players who should've been on the cover of EA College Football 26 over Bryce Underwood

EA Sports is bringing College Football 26 back this summer, and fans couldn’t be more excited, but the cover is causing some controversy online — and with good reason.

This year, EA Sports reportedly made a bold choice by featuring Michigan's Bryce Underwood, a freshman quarterback who hasn’t played a single snap at the collegiate level. Now, don’t get us wrong—Underwood is an elite prospect and very well could be a future star.

But shouldn’t a player have to prove themselves before landing on the cover?

With that in mind, here are three players who would’ve been better picks for College Football 26 based on their proven performances and impact on the game to join the group who was already on hand for the photoshoot.

1. Cade Klubnik (Clemson)

Cade Klubnik’s rise at Clemson has been exciting to watch. After a disappointing 2023 season, Klubnik developed in 2024 and ended up throwing for 3,639 yards and 36 touchdowns, with only six interceptions. He also added 463 rushing yards and seven touchdowns.

As we head into the 2025 season, Klubnik is listed as a Way-Too-Early All-American by many publications, and he has the third-highest odds in the country to win the Heisman Trophy. Interestingly enough, it looks as if the Clemson Tiger mascot and veteran Tyler Venables are included on the cover.

2. Anthony Hill Jr. (Texas)

If EA wanted a defensive player to shake things up, Anthony Hill Jr. would have been the perfect choice. The Texas linebacker has been a dominant force, and in 2024,. he racked up over 100 tackles last season, including 15 tackles for loss and eight sacks.

Hill Jr. is expected to be one of the top linebackers in the country this season, helping to anchor that Texas defense this upcoming season.

3. Carson Beck (Miami)

Carson Beck’s transfer to Miami was one of the biggest moves in college football this offseason. While many believed that Beck would enter the NFL Draft, he chose to stick around in college football for one more year and accept a massive NIL deal to come to Miami. Don't you think fans are eager to see him in thos Miami colors?

It will be a little weird, for sure, but having him featured on the cover wearing a Miami uniform, perhaps standing right beside Hairy Dawg. That would be a sight we'd pay to see, for sure.

The release date for EA College Football 26 has not been unveiled yet, but it will be out at some point this summer.

