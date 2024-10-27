Michigan star calls out "little brother" Michigan State after fight erupts during rivalry game
The Michigan Wolverines may not be having the season that they expected to have coming into 2024, but they still hold The Paul Bunyun Trophy after picking up a win in their in-state rivalry game.
In a heated end to the rivalry game between Michigan and Michigan State, tempers flared as a brawl erupted on the field just moments after Michigan sealed their 24-17 victory. The game had been intense but relatively clean until the final moments, when a confrontation between Michigan tight end Colston Loveland and Michigan State defensive lineman Anthony Jones ignited a postgame fight.
Michigan took a knee to run out the clock when emotions boiled over. While the exact cause of the altercation remains unclear, the aftermath was chaotic, with players from both sides quickly getting involved.
Loveland did not mince words after the game, stating to Big Ten Network, “Little bro stay doing little bro things. MSU, the little bro. They can do whatever they want. We knew it was going to get chippy. Everything within the confines of the game, we do right, and then after the game, they want to get busy, we’ll get busy.”
The rivalry between these two teams is storied, with the match-up marking their 117th meeting. Despite a hard-fought game, where Michigan State committed six penalties and Michigan played a penalty-free game, the focus quickly shifted to the postgame scuffle.
Wolverines head coach Sherrone Moore expressed disappointment in his team’s involvement in the fight, stating, “That’s not what Michigan football is all about," he said via The Detroit Free Press. "That’s not how we represent our program and this university. That’ll be dealt with and handled.”
With the win, Michigan — a preseason Top-10 team — improved to 5-3 on the season. While the Wolverines will be thrilled to walk out of this one with a victory, no one can deny they've still had a very disappointing season compared to expectations. Michigan will now host the No. 1-ranked Oregon Ducks next Saturday.