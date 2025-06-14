Michigan State Spartans score big with commitment from NFL Legend’s son

One of the cooler trends to see on the College Football recruiting trail is when a program lands a commitment from a relative of an NFL legend. Whether it's a legacy commit choosing the same school as their relatives or a family member going against the family ties like Arch Manning, it's always cool to see the next generation of College stars entering the next level.

The Michigan State Spartans are the latest program to pick up a massive recruiting win while landing a player with NFL ties.

Michigan State lands TJ Umenyiora, son of former Troy Star

On Saturday Night, the Michigan State Spartans got their latest recruiting win as TJ Umenyiora picked the Spartans over Auburn.

🚨BREAKING🚨 CB TJ Umenyiora has committed to Michigan State🗡️



TJ is the son of former NFL All-Pro Osi Umenyiora.



The Georgia Native had over two dozen offers but, in the end it came down to Auburn and Michigan State with Jonathan Smith and his staff picking up a big win. According to On3's Industry Recruiting Rankings, Umenyiora is a three-star recruit ranked as the 1038th ranked player in the class, the 93rd ranked cornerback, and the 109th ranked player out of Georgia.

TJ Umenyiora's father, Osi, began his rise to superstardom at Troy which means the two will take very different paths. After becoming a star at Troy, Osi Umenyiora became a 2nd round pick before becoming a First-Team All-Pro, a 2-time Pro Bowler, and a 2-Time Super Bowl Champion with the New York Giants.

The Spartans recruiting class now takes another step as Jonathan Smith is tasked with rebuilding this program. As Umenyiora joins the class, the Spartans now hold the Nation's 47th ranked class and the 15th ranked class in the Big 10. The Spartans still have plenty of work to do but, with 13 commitments this early in the cycle, progress is being made.

