Michigan Wolverines raising $5 million to find an elite quarterback
The Michigan Wolverines are desperate to be able to compete at the highest level again, even if that means offering a high school quarterback a historic amount of money.
Michigan football’s pursuit of 5-star quarterback Bryce Underwood has taken a dramatic turn with a reported $5 million NIL (Name, Image, Likeness) package. This move is part of Michigan’s bold attempt to pull Underwood away from his current commitment to LSU, where the No. 1 overall prospect in the 2025 recruiting class has been committed since January.
The report, courtesy of On3’s Pete Nakos, claims that Michigan’s NIL offer is competitive with what LSU has on the table and is designed to sway Underwood before the early signing period.
The offer is reportedly structured to pay Underwood over the next three to four years, aligning with his time in college should he choose Michigan.
This move from the Wolverines shows the desperation to return to national championship contention, especially as you look at their mediocre passing game currently. Michigan's need for a dynamic quarterback like Underwood is obvious, but offering a high school prospect $5 million could prove to be disastrous for them.
The excitement around the potential flip of a top-tier talent like Underwood is understandable. Michigan, seeking a return to being even average on the offensive side of the ball, hopes that Underwood could be the answer to their lackluster passing attack. However, the risk is just as significant.
What if Underwood doesn’t meet expectations? Investing $5 million in a high school athlete is no small feat, and Michigan’s hopes could be dashed if he doesn’t pan out as expected. Year after year, there are highly rated recruits who never lived up to their billing, making this deal particularly dangerous for the Wolverines.
Michigan’s aggressive approach shows how far the program is willing to go to return to winning form, and the NIL arms race is rapidly reshaping the recruitment process for top athletes. Underwood’s talent is undeniable, but the stakes are equally high. If Michigan lands the Belleville native, the pressure on him to perform at an elite level will be immense. Still, the uncertainty surrounding such a massive NIL deal should give any program pause.
It may end up working out just fine for Michigan or LSU, but a $5 million deal for a player yet to take a snap in college football seems to be cause for skepticism.