Mike Elko is under a lot of pressure Saturday night against Texas
In his first year Mike Elko has done a great job at Texas A&M considering some of the issues when he took over from Jimbo, but there is a lot of pressure on him Saturday night against Texas.
There is no other team Texas A&M fans dislike more than the Texas Longhorns. The rivalry is deep and nasty but seems bigger on the Aggies side. This is a game that hasn't happened since 2011 which gave Texas 13 years of bragging rights after a last second Justin Tucker winner in College Station.
After that game Texas A&M left the Big 12 for the SEC to get away from Texas and their control over the conference. In that time the Aggies have had some decent seasons but have yet to be an SEC Champion or a playoff contender.
The Longhorns weren't exactly lights out during a majority of this time until Steve Sarkisian took over in Austin. He had the Longhorns a play or two a way from a national title game last year and with a win against A&M on would make the SEC Championship game in year one of the SEC. Do you know how angry that would make the people in Aggieland considering this is their 12th year in the conference and haven't been to Atlanta once.
If Coach Elko can rebound from last week's loss at Auburn with a win on Saturday night all will be forgotten and he will be able to live like a king no matter what else may happen this season. A win over Texas gives Texas A&M their first appearance in the SEC Championship game where they would then have control over whether they get into the playoff for the first time as well.
A loss however, would give the Aggies a third loss on the season thus ending their chance at an SEC championship and more than likely end any chance of a playoff appearance as well. If that were to happen there would be no longer off season than the one in College Station especially if the Longhorns were to win this game, the SEC, and possibly a national championship. Saturday night can't get here quick enough as this seems to be the one rivalry game any and everyone is talking about.