Mike Norvell is one bad Transfer Portal class away from being fired at Florida State

It’s no secret—Mike Norvell’s seat is scorching hot.

After a rocky season and heightened expectations, he’s staring down the challenge of keeping both his job and Florida State's standing in college football intact. His strategy? The same as it has been the last few years: Go all-in on the transfer portal to revamp the roster.

This offseason, Mike Norvell has made a bold move to secure some talent in the Transfer Portal with the hope of turning things around. The headliner? Thomas Castellanos, the dynamic quarterback from Boston College.

The hope is that Castellanos — who lost his job at Boston College — can be the steady, game-changing presence under center that the Seminoles desperately need. His mobility and knack for big plays could finally provide stability after a revolving door of QBs left fans frustrated, especially after the D.J. Uiagalelei experiment failed.

But Castellanos isn’t Florida State's only playmaker acquisition. The addition of former Tennessee standout Squirrel White has already generated buzz. White’s "game-changing speed" and experience as a deep threat make him a perfect fit for FSU’s offense, which struggled to stretch the field last season.

Norvell's excitement was obvious in his remarks about White: "He’s one of the fastest players in the country...and will bring explosiveness to both the receiver room and the return game"​.

Beyond the offensive upgrades, Norvell has also brought in some talent on defense, bringing in physical edge rushers like DD Holmes and Deamontae Diggs, while reinforcing the linebacker corps with players such as Elijah Herring. It's clear he’s trying to ensure that both sides of the ball are bolstered ahead of 2025.

However, there’s no sugarcoating it—this strategy is a gamble. Relying on transfers to mesh quickly and produce results is a high-risk, high-reward approach, as Florida State fans have already seen. If this transfer class doesn’t click, Norvell may find himself on the way out.

Yet, if Castellanos finds his rhythm and Squirrel White turns into the play-maker that many believe he can be, this could be the comeback story Florida State Seminoles fans have been craving. At least, that's what Mike Norvell is hoping will be the case.

Read More