Mike Norvell attempts to save his job with home run hire of Gus Malzahn
Mike Norvell, head coach of Florida State, appears to be pulling out all the stops to revitalize his struggling program by bringing in a major name: Gus Malzahn.
The former UCF head coach, known for his high-octane offensive schemes, is stepping into the role of offensive coordinator for the Seminoles, marking a dramatic shift for both coaches, according to reports.
Florida State's season has been a disappointment, with their offense ranking dead last in the ACC. It's clear that changes were necessary, and Norvell's decision to relinquish play-calling duties to someone of Malzahn's caliber signals an all-in approach to saving his job. The two coaches share history, having worked together at Tulsa, which likely factored into Malzahn's willingness to leave his head coaching position.
Malzahn’s tenure at UCF was a rollercoaster. He started strong, leading the Knights to nine-win seasons in his first two years. But UCF's transition to the Big 12 exposed cracks in the foundation, culminating in a disappointing 4-8 record this season.
Despite the struggles, Malzahn's offensive knowledge is undeniable, with a track record that includes a national championship appearance as Auburn's head coach in 2013.
Norvell currently boasts one of the highest buyouts in the country — with a number surpassing $64 million — and Florida State is also embroiled in lawsuits against the ACC, making money even tighter. The short answer is that Florida State likely cannot afford to fire Norvell even if they wanted to, but another season of mediocrity could for their hand.
For Norvell, this hire isn't just a bold move—it’s a calculated risk. Florida State’s fanbase is restless, and the administration's patience is wearing thin after another lackluster season. The hope is that Malzahn’s creative offensive mind can reignite the Seminoles’ sputtering attack and help bring the program back to prominence.
Norvell still has to make a defensive coordinator hire after firing both of his coordinators earlier this season.