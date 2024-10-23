Missouri will be without star player in critical game against Alabama
The No. 21 Missouri Tigers will take on No. 15 Alabama Crimson Tide in a critical SEC matchup this weekend in Tuscaloosa. However, the Tigers will be without leading rusher Nate Noel due to a foot injury. How will this affect the Tigers as they aim to stay alive in the College Football Playoff race?
Missouri is fresh off of a close victory over the reeling Auburn Tigers last weekend which puts the Tigers at 6-1 on the year. The Tigers, ranked as high as No. 7 earlier in the season, suffered a lopsided loss to the hands of Texas A&M 41-10 on Oct. 5th. The Missouri offense led by veteran quarterback Brady Cook, has looked stagnant and uninspiring at times which is why the Tigers have had a plethora of close games against lesser teams (vs Auburn, Vanderbilt, and Boston College).
Noel, who has garnered 503 total yards and 2 touchdowns along with an average of 5.9 yards per carry, will be sorely missed against an Alabama team that struggles with defending opposing teams rushing attacks. In fact, in Alabama's two losses against Tennessee and Vanderbilt, they've given up a combined 383 rush yards with an average of 4.05 yards per rush, respectively. However, that means the Tigers will have to lean on second-leading rusher Marcus Carroll who has garnered 321 yards, 6 touchdowns along with averaging 4.9 yards per carry, respectively.
Furthermore, it is unclear whether Cook will be ready to go this weekend after having suffered an ankle injury early against Auburn. Cook did eventually return in the third quarter and finished the game, but his status is still unknown for Saturday's game.
The Crimson Tide are coming off its second loss of the season to Tennessee on the road. At 5-2, their chances at the SEC title and the College Football Playoff are looking less realistic. The Tide absolutely cannot afford a third loss, especially an in-conference loss.
The Tigers and the Crimson Tide have a lot to prove in this matchup of desperate programs that really can't afford another loss as the season approaches past the midway point.