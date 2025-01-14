Multiple college football bluebloods will entertain Texas QB Quinn Ewers in the portal

Quinn Ewers’ name has once again become the center of attention in the college football world.

After a rollercoaster season with Texas that ended short of a championship run, the former five-star quarterback could be looking at a change of scenery—and some of the biggest programs in the nation are ready to make their pitch.

Reports suggest that if Ewers doesn’t officially enter the 2025 NFL Draft, he’ll be one of the hottest names in the transfer portal. While many expected him to make the leap to the pros, questions about his draft stock have added intrigue to his future. With teams like Georgia, Ohio State, and USC mentioned as potential suitors, it’s clear that any program seeking a proven leader will want Ewers on their roster.

Georgia is particularly enticing, as the Bulldogs are coming off a dominant run in the SEC. Pairing Ewers with their offensive firepower could keep Georgia at the top of the college football landscape.

Meanwhile, Ohio State presents a homecoming opportunity since Quinn Ewers began his collegiate career in Columbus. A return to the Buckeyes could provide the perfect redemption arc. Then there’s USC—a team known for its offensive prowess and ties to top-tier NIL deals that could make Ewers' move to the West Coast hard to resist.

Ewers isn’t just another transfer candidate. He’s a proven competitor who led Texas to back-to-back playoff berths. While he certainly has his flaws, none of these three programs have sure-fire options at quarterback entering the 2025 season.

Whether he decides to declare for the draft or give college football another year, his decision will have ripple effects across the sport in a big way. One thing is certain: if he hits the open market, several powerhouse programs will be lining up to make their case—and their offers, which interestingly might be more than he stands to make in the NFL.

