National analyst addresses "toxic" Ohio State-Michigan rivalry

If you’ve spent any time around college football, you know there are very few rivalries quite like Ohio State vs. Michigan.

This matchup isn’t just a game—it’s a full-year obsession that fuels passionate fan bases on both sides. But in recent years, some have questioned whether the intensity has gone too far, calling the rivalry “toxic.”

CBS Sports analyst Josh Pate isn’t buying it.

During his College Football Show, Pate responded to a fan who claimed the rivalry had become unhealthy, making it clear that he sees things differently.

"It (the rivalry) isn't too toxic. ... Even if it really does affect you emotionally, it's supposed to! It’s, I’m told, the greatest rivalry in sports,” Pate said. “It’s real; it’s not toxic. It’s intense, that’s not toxic. There's nothing wrong with that.”

Pate’s stance is one that resonates with many college football fans who believe the passion and stakes of The Game are what make it special. The last few years have only heightened those emotions, with Michigan currently riding a four-game win streak over the Buckeyes. Before that, Ohio State dominated, winning 16 of 18 matchups (not counting the vacated 2010 game).

The stakes surrounding this rivalry are undeniably high. Ohio State head coach Ryan Day has faced relentless pressure after multiple losses to Michigan, with some fans calling for his job, and had he not won the national title last year, who knows if he'd still be in Columbus or not. Meanwhile, Michigan is basking in its recent succes against Ohio State, but the Wolverines had a year they'd like to forget on the gridiron outside of the win against Ohio State and the bowl game victory over Alabama.

At the end of the day, rivalries thrive on emotion. While things can occasionally get heated, Pate’s message is clear: intensity isn’t the same as toxicity. Love it or hate it, The Game will always be one of college football’s most electric showdowns.

