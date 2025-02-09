Floor and ceiling for Ohio State Buckeyes looking ahead to 2025 season

As we look ahead to the 2025 season, the Ohio State Buckeyes are gearing up with high expectations and a roster brimming with talent.

Ohio State is dealing with several key losses, including Will Howard, Quinshon Judkins, and TreVeyon Henderson, as well as replacing both of their coordinators in Jim Knowles and Chip Kelly. Still, Ohio State is poised to be one of the best teams in the nation.

Here's a look at the ceiling and floor for the Buckeyes looking toward next fall.

The Ceiling

The Buckeyes have their sights set on nothing less than a national championship. With head coach Ryan Day at the helm for his seventh year, the team boasts a potent offense led by wide receiver Jeremiah Smith and new quarterback Julian Sayin. On the defensive side, the Buckeyes are anchored by safety Caleb Downs.

The ceiling — just like last year — is a national championship. Ohio State will enter 2025 as one of the favorites to win the Big Ten, and for good reason, and there's no doubt that the ceiling includes Ryan Day making another College Football Playoff run and leading the Buckeyes to back-to-back national titles.

The Floor

While the talent is undeniable, several factors could impede the Buckeyes' success. The departure of key coaching staff members introduces uncertainty. The integration of new coaches, such as offensive line coach Tyler Bowen from Virginia Tech, will be pivotal. While everyone is high on Brian Hartline, there's an element of inexperience that could spell some trouble for Ohio State on offense, especially early.

The defense, though talented, must address depth concerns, particularly in the secondary. Injuries or underperformance in this area could lead to vulnerabilities against pass-heavy teams.

The schedule also presents potential stumbling blocks. You've got Texas, @ Washington, @ Illinois, Penn State, and then the trip to Ann Arbor to close out the season against rival Michigan. If things don't go well early, we could see Ohio State stumble into a few losses.

In my opinion, the floor is a 9-3 season that would put Ohio State outside of the Big Ten Championship and, likely, the College Football Playoff. Still, it seems much more likely we see the Buckeyes back in the CFP next season than fall off a cliff.

