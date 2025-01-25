National analyst surprises everyone with 'way-too-early' college football rankings

FOX Sports analyst Joel Klatt recently dropped his "way-too-early" Top 10 college football rankings for the 2025 season, and let's just say—his number one pick might surprise you.

With the dust still settling from the 2024 College Football Playoff National Championship, where Ohio State took down Notre Dame, fans are already looking ahead to what’s next. Klatt’s rankings offer a fresh perspective on which teams are shaping up to be contenders next year.

Topping his list? Penn State. Yep, the Nittany Lions landed the top spot, thanks to their deep roster of returning talent, including quarterback Drew Allar and star running backs Kaytron Allen and Nick Singleton. Klatt believes the experience and chemistry within the team could give Penn State the edge they need to finally claim a national title.

Texas comes in at No. 2, with Klatt banking on Arch Manning stepping into the spotlight after sitting behind Quinn Ewers. The Longhorns have questions on the offensive line but bring back key playmakers like running back CJ Baxter to keep things rolling.

Ohio State, the reigning national champs, slipped to No. 3 in Klatt’s rankings, mostly due to significant roster turnover. Still, with top-tier talent returning on both sides of the ball, they remain a strong contender.

Georgia finds itself at No. 4, despite what some might call a "down year" in 2024. The Bulldogs will be rolling with a new quarterback, Gunner Stockton, but their stacked roster and recruiting success keep them firmly in the mix. Rounding out the Top 5 is Oregon, a team that stayed undefeated through championship week last season but faces adjustments with a new quarterback taking the reins.

Other notable mentions include Clemson at No. 7, with Klatt pointing out the Tigers' solid core of returning players and a new defensive coordinator poised to make an impact. Miami and LSU also make appearances, with both teams aiming to capitalize on experienced quarterbacks and strong recruiting classes.

Of course, with the ever-changing landscape of college football—transfers, coaching changes, and recruiting surprises—Klatt’s early rankings are bound to shift. But for now, it’s a fun glimpse at what could be another thrilling season ahead.

