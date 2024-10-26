Navy fumbles away its College Football Playoff hopes, blown out by Notre Dame
The Navy Midshipmen came into the game against Notre Dame getting all the credit in the world, but they quickly saw their College Football Playoff hopes diminish in disappointing fashion.
Navy had a historically bad day on Saturday, as they struggled to hold onto the ball, leading to a crushing 51-14 defeat at the hands of Notre Dame. The Midshipmen, ranked No. 24, were undone by a staggering five fumbles, three of which occurred in the first half alone. These turnovers not only handed Notre Dame easy scoring opportunities but also crushed any chance Navy had of making a competitive comeback.
Notre Dame capitalized early, jumping to a 14-0 lead within the first 10 minutes of the game. Navy’s trouble started on their opening drive when a mishandled option pitch led to their first fumble. Notre Dame's defense scooped up the loose ball and quickly set up their offense for an early score. This pattern would continue throughout the first half, as the Fighting Irish converted two more fumbles into touchdowns.
The triple-option offense that Navy relies on is known for its ground-and-pound style, but it also demands precise execution. Unfortunately for the Midshipmen, execution was nowhere to be found on this day. The second quarter proved especially devastating when a muffed punt gave Notre Dame another short field, resulting in an easy touchdown to extend the lead to 28-7. Navy's inability to protect the ball not only dashed their hopes for an upset but also showed just how quickly a game can spiral out of control when turnovers mount.
For Navy, this game will stand as a low point in what could have been a promising season.
With the loss, Navy's College Football Playoff hopes have likely come to an end. The Midshipmen were hoping to go undefeated and potentially win the AAC championship, likely giving themselves the Group of 5 playoff bid. With the loss, they'll likely be on the outside-looking-in even if they win the AAC. Of course, there's still a long season ahead and nothing is off the table entirely when it comes to college football
Navy will hope to get things back on track next weekend as they travel to Rice. Notre Dame, on the other hand, will now have a bye week before welcoming Florida State to South Bend. The Fighting Irish are firmly in contention for an at-large playoff bid, especially considering their favorable schedule moving forward.