Navy stuns the nation with shellacking of Army
Navy pulled off one of the most memorable upsets in recent Army-Navy Game history, dominating the Black Knights 31-13 in a game few saw coming.
Army entered the matchup as the clear favorite, riding high with an 11-1 record, an AAC championship win, and a top 25 ranking.
Meanwhile, Navy, despite an impressive 8-3 season under head coach Brian Newberry, was coming off a rough patch with three losses in its last five games.
The Midshipmen came out firing, quickly setting the tone with a first-quarter touchdown from quarterback Blake Horvath, who had an outstanding game with four total touchdowns. Navy’s defense also rose to the occasion, forcing Army quarterback Bryson Daily—who had thrown just one interception all season—into three costly turnovers.
By halftime, Navy held a 14-7 lead, capitalizing on a rare Daily interception to double their advantage with a perfectly executed 18-yard touchdown pass from Horvath to Brandon Chatman.
Army briefly found momentum in the second quarter with a 23-yard touchdown pass from Daily, but they couldn’t sustain it. Navy’s defense clamped down, and their offense continued to deliver.
The second half was all Navy.
Horvath connected with Eli Heidenreich for a 52-yard touchdown in the third quarter, showcasing the Midshipmen’s big-play potential.
In the final quarter, Navy sealed the game with a gutsy fake punt that saw 285-pound nose guard Landon Robinson rumble 29 yards for a first down, setting up Horvath’s second rushing touchdown.
Army’s offense struggled throughout, with Daily unable to find his usual rhythm. Navy’s defensive front forced him into uncomfortable situations all day, leading to two more interceptions in the fourth quarter that crushed any hope of a Black Knights comeback.
With this win, Navy not only secured bragging rights in one of college football’s most storied rivalries but also put more pressure on Army’s dream of setting a program record with 12 wins in a season.
The Black Knights will play one final game, a bowl matchup against Louisiana Tech in the Independence Bowl.