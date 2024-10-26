Nebraska fans are dragging Big Ten officials for costly calls vs. Ohio State
Big Ten officials are coming under fire on social media following a couple of costly calls that have gone in favor of the Ohio State Buckeyes thus far in their matchup against the Nebraska Cornhuskers.
At halftime, Ohio State and Nebraska are locked in a tight one, with the Buckeyes up 14-6. Though Nebraska's special teams have been a struggle for much of this year, John Hohl is a perfect 2-for-2 on field goal attempts today, providing the Cornhuskers' only points of the first half.
However, while kicking two field goals might be a big win for the Cornhuskers — who have had struggles from every single part of that unit this year — the more prominent storyline from Nebraska fans so far is Big Ten officiating.
Late in the first half with the Cornhuskers driving, Big Ten officials marked Nebraska short of a first down. As a result, Nebraska had to call its final timeout of the half and, ultimately, they had to settle for a field goal. As you can see from the video blow, the runner was clearly past the line to gain and there wasn't even a review to get the play call correct.
This set off a flurry of reactions from not only Nebraska fans, but from other fans across social media.
It hasn't just been the one missed marking that Cornhuskers fans were upset about. There have been other calls, such as missed holdings and an offensive pass interference that cost Nebraska.
The officiating wasn't just the talk of social media, it was mentioned on the broadcast multiple times. During his interview coming out of halftime, Matt Rhule said that he wouldn't go into details, but that he wasn't happy with the officiating thus far.
The last time Nebraska beat Ohio State came during the 2011 season, when the Cornhuskers pulled off a 34-27 win over the Buckeyes in Lincoln.