Nebraska still chasing the elusive sixth win
With everything being centered around the College Football Playoff,, the other bowl games have further lost their luster. However, certain teams would do anything just to see any bowl game and one of the most noticeable is the Nebraska Cornhuskers.
This is a proud program that has fallen on very hard times and hasn't seen a bowl game since 2016. Reaching six wins under Matt Rhule has turned more elusive than ever both last year and this season. Rhule has brought a new excitement to Lincoln as may feel he has the pedigree to right the ship and get back to playing for a playoff appearance sooner than later.
Brining Dylan Raiola in to the program gave many, myself included, a possibly special season where maybe Ohio State was going to be their only loss. We knew the defense was going to be legit and it was a matter of the offense having a pulse.
After blowing out Colorado it seemed like even the most skeptical Nebraska fan was starting to drink the Kool-Aid. Even after a tough Illinois loss at home it seemed everything was still well on track to not only go bowling but have a very nice record to boot. This team reached five wins after beating Rutgers on October 5th and haven't won a game since.
To be fair both Indiana and Ohio State were tough road games and Matt Rhule's team did a great job having the Buckeyes on the ropes in Columbus.
You would have thought after almost pulling off a massive upset in the Horseshoe beating UCLA in Lincoln to reach that elusive bowl eligibility mark would have been academic. Of course things didn't go as planned and now with three games on the season you now wonder where that win is coming from?
They head to LA to play another struggling team in USC before ending the season with tough games against Wisconsin and Iowa. These are all three games this team could win, but I don't think anyone would be shocked if they lost them all as well.
Obviously, Matt Rhule is starting to feel some of that pressure as seen with brining in former West Virginia and Houston head coach Dana Holgorsen to bring life to this sad offense. It is a bold move and will be interesting to see how they look going forward. If they don't reach the elusive sixth game, it'll be interesting to see what steps this once football powerhouse make before the 2025 season.