Awkward: Nebraska just replaced its offensive coordinator, but didn't fire him
Nebraska football has been making headlines recently with a move that may be a bit unconventional: bringing in Dana Holgorsen to handle play-calling and offensive coordinator duties.
Just last week, Holgorsen joined the team as an offensive consultant, but it seems that head coach Matt Rhule didn’t take long to decide he was the guy for a bigger role. Holgorsen, a coach known for his Air Raid background and innovative offensive style, has been given play-calling responsibilities, taking that task from offensive coordinator Marcus Satterfield.
What makes this decision even more interesting is that Satterfield isn’t out—he’s still part of the staff but will be shifting away from calling plays.
It’s not every day you see a coordinator sidestepped without being removed, and there’s no denying that the situation might be a bit uncomfortable. Rhule, however, seems determined to make this work, especially with Nebraska’s offense currently struggling.
Under Satterfield, Nebraska’s offense ranks poorly in the Big Ten, stuck at the bottom in categories like rushing and passing. Rhule sees Holgorsen as a potential spark for a unit that’s had difficulty finding consistency.
Rhule shared at his press conference that he wants Holgorsen to be the offensive coordinator in 2025, but that this "is about right now." Satterfield will remain on staff as the tight ends coach.
"This is not about next year, this is about right now," Rhule said via KETV.
Holgorsen’s arrival brings an entirely new play-calling philosophy, which should be exciting for Nebraska fans. Unlike the run-heavy, play-action approach previously used, Holgorsen’s offensive schemes are likely to be more aggressive and pass-oriented.
With Nebraska needing a win in the coming weeks to secure its first bowl appearance since 2016, it will be interesting to see if the Cornhuskers have a renewed life with Holgorsen at the helm.
The Cornhuskers will travel to USC this Saturday for a pivotal matchup with the Trojans. They'll then finish out the 2024 season with a home game against Wisconsin and a road matchup against Iowa.