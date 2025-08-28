New Faces, New Places: What Coaches Are Saying About 2025's Most Intriguing QB Transfers

As the 2025 college football season kicks off, some of the biggest questions revolve around quarterbacks who’ve traded jerseys and moved onto different areas in the country. From the SEC to the Big 12 and ACC, new faces in new places are already drawing attention from opposing coaches and insiders. Transferring is nothing new at this point, especially being in the era of the transfer portal/NIL. The reasoning could range from new starting opportunities after a benching, further development in the eyes of the NFL, and even to test out new waters in advanced competition. Here's what some of the coaches around the league are saying about some of this season's most intriguing quarterback transfers.

John Mateer | Oklahoma (via Washington State)

John Mateer made headlines last season for lighting up the Pac-12 (PAC-2). He now enters the SEC with the Oklahoma Sooners having sky-high expectations. Transferring from Washington State, following offensive coordinator Ben Arbuckle, Mateer led the FBS in touchdowns responsible for during the 2024 regular season (44). He also produced a staggering 826 rushing yards and 15 scores on the ground which ended up being a record for a WSU quarterback. His arm can’t be forgotten about, still throwing for 3,139 passing yards and 29 touchdowns on 64.6% completions.

Opposing coaches are already bracing for what Mateer could become in the SEC.

"“He’s a triple threat,” one SEC defensive coordinator said. “He can throw it, he can scramble, and they can call runs for him. Those kinds of guys are the ones hard to defend. Very fearless. He’s got all the moxie and the intangibles to go with it.”" SEC Defensive Coordinator

Mateer's aggressive style and leadership qualities have impressed even those who faced him last season. His leadership style and how guys gravitate to him can’t go unnoticed. He’s not overly vocal but he has a good mix of speaking when it’s time so others know to listen and his teammates most definitely respect him. He highlighted how he had to come in and earn every player and coaches respect all over again rather than resting on what he’s done and who he is.

"“He doesn’t look very big,” another SEC defensive coordinator added. “The human body can only take so many hits, and if you’re not a big dude in this league, it’ll take its toll.”" Different Anonymous SEC Coordinator

Still, durability looms as a question mark. At 6-foot-1, 224 pounds, Mateer’s physicality is both a strength and a potential liability. He logged 178 rushing attempts last season—fifth among quarterbacks nationally—but SEC coaches are skeptical about how long that can last.

Miller Moss | Louisville (via USC)

Miller Moss burst onto the national scene with a dazzling six-touchdown performance against Louisville in the 2023 Holiday Bowl. Plenty of fans and coaches were hopeful that Moss could be the guy to take the reins after star QB Caleb Williams but sadly fell a little flat. After an up-and-down final season at USC, Moss heads to Louisville to play under quarterback-friendly head coach Jeff Brohm, following in the footsteps of Tyler Shough. Jeff Brohm has been the quarterback whisperer with whoever he’s had over the years and seems like a prime destination for top college players to transfer in and regenerate their confidence.

But while Moss's intelligence and accuracy are praised, his improvisational skills are a point of concern.

"“He’s a really good system guy. Brohm will do really well with him because he’s such a quarterback-friendly coach. Moss is very systematic. If things get off schedule, he struggles. He can’t create with his legs. He doesn’t make a lot of creating-type plays, but if everything’s on schedule, he’s a machine. He’s a robot.”" Big Ten Coach

Brohm has acknowledged that Moss is still developing when it comes to reacting under pressure. Nobody likes being called a “system” player because it sounds like game manager. Managing your strengths and weaknesses is an underrated trait to have. Brohm will set him up for success like he’s done with quarterbacks in the past. Practices have been tailored to simulate high-stress moments and correct some of the mid-season mistakes from 2024.

"“He’s an intelligent quarterback,” Brohm said. “He can control where he’s throwing it, which not everyone can do. When he’s confident and things happen in rhythm... he can produce. It’s the times when things aren’t in rhythm... that’s where he has to grow.”" HC Jeff Brohm

Devon Dampier | Utah (via New Mexico)

Few players bring as dynamic a résumé into the Big 12 as Devon Dampier. The former New Mexico star finished second in the Mountain West in passing yards (3,934), third in rushing yards (1,116), and first in yards per carry (7.5), while scoring 19 times on the ground.

Now at Utah, Dampier reunites with offensive coordinator Jason Beck, making the transition to a new system seamless. He’s one of the most underrated, explosive players that hit the portal early this year. Following his offensive coordinator, ala Mateer, is a very smart move for his transition to be seamless and helps his development curve stay on the right trajectory.

"“Having him here in spring was huge for us,” head coach Kyle Whittingham told ESPN. “He was like another coach on the field... Being able to install a new offense with a quarterback who knows it, that’s a big advantage for us.”" HC Kyle Whittingham

Still, the concern is how often to run him. At 5-foot-11, 210 pounds, Dampier absorbed a heavy rushing workload in the Mountain West. Not to throw shade at the Mountain West but he can expect some bigger, faster, and stronger players coming his way this fall in the Big 12. Knowing when to unleash him in the run game and him protecting his body more will be crucial to have him on the field.

"“With a running quarterback, you’ve got to stay healthy. He’s going to see a different kind of athlete in the Big 12. It’s hard to stay healthy when you’re playing like that.”" Big 12 Coordinator

The Bottom Line

Quarterback transfers are nothing new in college football—but this year’s crop could define the playoff race. Mateer brings electricity to Oklahoma’s offense, Moss adds experience and precision at Louisville, and Dampier injects Utah with rare explosiveness at the position after an up-down campaign from their QB’s last fall.

Each has the talent to lead their team to a conference title. It’s about putting it all together and how quickly they can acclimate themselves with their new teammates. The question is: can they stay healthy, stay consistent, and stay ahead of opposing defenses already studying their every move? One thing's clear and that’s coaches around the country are watching.

