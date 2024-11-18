Quinn Ewers addresses potential return to Texas in 2025
Quinn Ewers, the Texas Longhorns quarterback, has fans buzzing about his future after some intriguing comments this week.
While many are ready for the Arch Manning era to begin, Ewers isn’t fully closing the door on returning to college, even though most assume he’s NFL-bound.
Ewers has had a rollercoaster season, starting off strong and looking like a potential first-round draft pick. However, an oblique injury sidelined him for two games, and his performance hasn’t been the same since. This has left some fans questioning if he’ll declare for the NFL Draft or give college football another season.
When asked about his plans, Ewers kept things vague, emphasizing that he’s focused on the present
. “That’s the fun part about playing at a program like this,” he said. “Being able to sit back and just understand the pride and tradition that comes with playing here. I try to fully embody and experience as many moments as I can.”
As for whether Texas’ Week 13 game against Kentucky would be his last at home, Ewers simply said, “Who knows? I’m just trying to win this week.”
Technically, there’s a chance Texas could host another game if they don’t earn a first-round bye in the College Football Playoff and are a top-8 seed, but his comments left the door open just enough to spark speculation. If he stays, it could complicate things for Arch Manning, who likely won’t want to sit for another year.
This all is likely a case of Ewers avoiding distractions during a critical part of the season, but it is interesting to think that the quarterback has another year of eligibility, and with the emergence of NIL money, he actually might be better off with another year of development under his belt in college football rather than moving onto the NFL.
Is it likely to happen? No, and there would absolutely be a transfer portal situation in Texas if he did choose to return, but it's certainly interesting to think about as we approach the end of the regular season.
Right now, Quinn Ewers is still listed by most draft analysts as a first-round pick.