Nick Saban leaves the door cracked open for a College Football return

When Nick Saban announced his retirement from coaching, the news was truly shocking as it came out of nowhere. There weren't any hints that he may be done, there wasn't a retirement tour, and the news broke on social media rather than coming from the man himself. While at Saban's age the news shouldn't have come as a surprise considering he's given his whole life to coaching, it seemed as if he'd coach until he couldn't win at an elite level anymore.

As soon as Nick Saban retired, the rumors of a potential return would start as everyone believes that Nick Saban will never truly be done coaching. Saban's new job has him traveling the Country to College Football games while he still shows up in Tuscaloosa helping Kalen DeBoer and his staff recruit.

At SEC Media Days, Greg McElroy threw everyone into a frenzy by declaring that someone in the know told him Nick Saban may return to the sidelines. The rumors were just rumors but, on Friday, Nick Saban addressed the rumors and he didn't exactly say he's done coaching.

"There is no opportunity that I know of right now that would enhance me to go back to coaching." Nick Saban

Nick Saban’s Comments Hint His Retirement Might Not Be Permanent

While Nick Saban said there isn't an opportunity right now that would bring him back into Football, the answer definitely doesn't close the door. Saban said right now which implies that the ideal job could open up down the line which could once again bring him back into the game he's dominated.

While being retired is less of a grind than spending every waking moment coaching and recruiting, Nick Saban isn't exactly living it up in his retirement.

"I never really had a thought about getting back into coaching until two days ago. Miss Terry said I had to run the sweeper in the entire downstairs. While I was running the sweeper, the thought occurred to me, when you were a coach, you had a heck of a lot better job than this." Nick Saban

The question that will now linger and will linger until Nick Saban officially closes the door on his career will be where the right opportunity is. Would Nick Saban like to give the NFL one last chance as it's the only level where he never truly mastered the game? Could Nick Saban return to Alabama or LSU bringing one last title to the places he won? Could Saban return to Michigan State or Toledo looking to win one of his past stops a National Championship. Could Nick Saban return to his home state of West Virginia or to the school he played at and started his coaching career at in Kent State.

After all if Nick Saban told Fox News that he was never going to coach again, would anyone have believed him. After all, Nick Saban told the media "I'm not going to be the Alabama coach" and the rest became history.

