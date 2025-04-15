Nico Iamaleava's options are dwindling after UNC drops out, report says

The buzz around Nico Iamaleava’s transfer has gone from hot to lukewarm in just a matter of days.

Once thought to be one of the biggest quarterback prizes in the spring portal window, the former Tennessee five-star is quickly running out of top-tier options—and the latest blow might be the most surprising yet. There was once a report that "multiple bluebloods" were lining up to snag Iamaleava, but that's not the case anymore.

According to a new report, North Carolina is no longer pursuing Iamaleava. Bill Belichick’s Tar Heels, who many believed had a real shot to land the former Volunteer, are officially out of the race. Instead, the program is reportedly turning its attention to South Alabama QB Gio Lopez, a rising dual-threat talent. It’s a big move that sends a clear message: the UNC staff would rather take a chance on someone new than get caught in the drama surrounding Iamaleava's NIL expectations.

What's next for Nico Iamaleava?

Nico Iamaleava entered the portal after reportedly trying to negotiate his NIL compensation up to $4 million for the 2025 season. Tennessee didn’t bite, and just like that, the relationship was over. He was hoping for a bidding war—maybe something similar to what we’ve seen with other high-profile quarterbacks—but that frenzy hasn’t materialized. Instead, we’ve seen the opposite: schools quietly distancing themselves.

UNC’s withdrawal stings because it seemed like one of the more viable Power Four fits. Belichick is trying to reshape the Tar Heels program in his image, and bringing in a high-profile quarterback would’ve turned some serious heads. But in the end, it looks like Belichick and his staff weren’t interested in being part of a bidding contest.

The problem for Iamaleava is that the list of potential landing spots is shrinking by the day. Tulane has been mentioned, but it’s hard to imagine that kind of step down being appealing unless it comes with some serious assurances or a unique opportunity. UCLA has also come up as a possible destination, and that would make more sense on paper—he’s a California native, and the Bruins could use a spark under center. That being said, UCLA is in no position to compete for anything of value in 2025.

With the spring transfer window officially opening this week, the clock is ticking and it just goes to show you that the grass isn't always greener.

