Arch Manning trending following Nico Iamaleava Transfer Portal decision

It’s not every day that a former five-star quarterback trending on social media has nothing to do with transferring or demanding more money. But that’s exactly the case with Arch Manning—and in today’s college football climate, that’s pretty rare.

As news broke that Tennessee quarterback Nico Iamaleava had officially entered the Transfer Portal, many in the college football world collectively turned its eyes toward Arch Manning. Not because he’s on the move—but because he’s not. And, in many ways, that makes him a unicorn.

Manning, now entering his third season at Texas, stands out as the only five-star quarterback from the 2023 class still at the school he originally signed with. That class included names like Dante Moore, Jackson Arnold, Malachi Nelson—and of course, Iamaleava—all of whom have transferred at least once. Arch? He waited his turn behind Quinn Ewers for two years and is now in line to take over the reins for the Longhorns in 2025.

Arch Manning talking about waiting his turn:



“There’s nowhere else I want to be. I want to be at Texas. I have friends here. I love this place. I wanted to be the quarterback here. Sometimes it’s worth the wait”



( 🎥: @TravisRecek) pic.twitter.com/fWQ8k400kN — Arch Manning Highlights (@ArchHighlights) April 10, 2025

Let’s just call it what it is: in the age of NIL, the patience and commitment Manning has shown are nearly unheard of.

Nico Iamaleava’s Exit Has Been The Biggest Story in College Football

Nico Iamaleava's departure came after a highly publicized NIL standoff that many are calling college football’s first “holdout.” Reports surfaced that Iamaleava was looking to renegotiate his NIL deal—one that was already estimated to be worth around more than $8 million over its lifetime—and was asking for an increase to the $4 million-per-year range.

Tennessee didn’t budge.

And after missing a practice and apparently threatening to sit out further, the Vols decided to move on. Since that point, there have been numerous reports on Iamaleava. One national analyst shared that he — and several others — had threatened to sit out the College Football Playoff in an attempt to gain leverage last December.

Why Arch Manning Is Different

That’s where Arch Manning’s name started trending.

While others bolted, he stayed. And while we're not faulting those who entered the portal because there is certainly a time and place for that, Manning didn’t ask for a guaranteed starting spot, even though he came in with as much hype as any recruit in the last decade. He didn't jump ship when he didn’t play right away. And he certainly didn’t hold out or threaten to transfer.

It’s not like Arch is struggling to make money either—he’s raking in plenty through NIL deals despite limited playing time over his first two seasons. But his camp has been remarkably quiet compared to others. No messy headlines. No rumored negotiations.

Now, heading into 2025, it’s finally his show in Austin. In the currently landscape of college football, Manning’s patience feels almost out of place right now.

In the post-COVID, NIL-fueled, transfer-every-year world of college football, loyalty has taken a backseat. And to be fair, a lot of players have good reasons for transferring—coaching changes, playing time, personal circumstances. But what’s happening with high-profile quarterbacks is beginning to feel more like wild west free agency than college athletics.

When a player like Nico Iamaleava, who started an entire season and was already making millions, feels entitled to hold out for even more—or bolt at the first sign of friction—it raises big questions about where this sport is headed. Especially when that same player finishes outside the top 50 in quarterback efficiency and is still demanding top-tier money.

So, it's fair to have questions about Arch Manning. It's fair to not particularly like Arch Manning if you're a fan of a rival team, but you at least have to respect the different way he's gone about his time in college football thus far compared to many others.

Read More