North Carolina QB Max Johnson shares shocking details from post-injury journey

During the first game of North Carolina's 2024 season, the team's plans were derailed when quarterback Max Johnson went down with an injury. Midway through the third quarter, Johnson had to be carted off the field with what was clearly a devastating injury. Amid all of the chaos of Bill Belichick's arrival to Chapel Hill, the recovery of Max Johnson hasn't gotten the attention it likely deserves.

On Saturday, Max Johnson spoke before the media at North Carolina's fall camp where he revealed the shocking and scary details of his injury and how much he went through behind the scenes. Max Johnson revealed that he had 5 different leg surgeries while also revealing at one point he almost lost his right leg.

"There was a point in time where I thought I was going to lose my leg." Max Johnson

Now, as North Carolina hits the field to prepare for the 2025 season, Max Johnson is fully cleared and ready to go as he looks to close out his career with an impressive season. The fact that, after such an insane journey, Max Johnson is able to step back on the football field and wants to play again is truly hard to compartmentalize.

Max Johnson's path to playing at North Carolina still has some obstacles if he's going to make an impact on a weekly basis. This Spring, North Carolina used the transfer portal to bring in South Alabama star Gio Lopez who will most likely serve as the team's starting quarterback. Also in the room is highly touted true freshman Bryce Baker who signed with the Tar Heels to be the future of the program.

The career of Max Johnson has been anything but ordinary, and everyone will be rooting for him to make an incredible return this season. Johnson was picked as the successor to Joe Burrow at LSU, spending two seasons with the Tigers before another two seasons at Texas A&M. When the Tar Heels kick off the season, everyone is hoping that Johnson can make his triumphant return to the field after working so hard to get back to this point.

