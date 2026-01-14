Notable former college football stars selected in UFL QB Draft

The United Football League is gearing up for its third season as a merged league formed from the XFL and USFL. This year’s UFL features several changes including a few teams relocating to new cities and a direct connection between the league and college football. Under the new college allocation system, each team is assigned a geographic region and gets first rights to select players from nearby colleges.

This week the league held its draft, including a quarterback only draft, as it heads towards kickoff on March 27th. Here are some notable former college football players who were selected in the UFL QB draft.

Dorian Thompson-Robinson spent five seasons at UCLA, appearing in 50 games for the Bruins in Chip Kelly’s offense. DTR is one of the most notable UCLA players in recent memory with his electric dual-threat ability and 12,522 career yards of total offense. He was selected in the fifth round of the NFL Draft by the Cleveland Browns, where he started five games. Most recently, he was involved in a trade that sent Kenny Pickett to Cleveland and DTR to the Philadelphia Eagles. He spent the 2025 preseason with Philadelphia before being released prior to the start of the regular season.

Jason Bean could have entered the transfer portal and become a star elsewhere, but instead chose to stay at Kansas behind Jalon Daniels and showed up when his number was called. He started for most of the 2023 season, helping lead the Jayhawks to their first winning season since 2008. He went out with a bang throwing for 449 yards and six touchdowns in Kansas’ bowl victory over UNLV. Bean was actually selected first overall in the 2024 UFL Draft but decided to test out the NFL, spending time with the Indianapolis Colts.

After beginning his college career at Division II West Florida, Austin Reed took the college football world by storm in 2022 when he transferred to Western Kentucky. That season, Reed threw for 4,744 yards and 40 touchdowns, leading all of college football in passing yards, finishing ahead of Heisman winner Caleb Williams, Michael Penix Jr., and Drake Maye. He followed that breakout year with another solid season throwing for over 3,300 yards and 31 touchdowns as a senior. Reed signed with the Chicago Bears as an undrafted free agent following the 2024 NFL Draft but was later waived.

A true college football journeyman, Jack Plummer began his career at Purdue before transferring to Cal and finishing at Louisville. He is best known for his final two seasons at Cal and Louisville, where he threw for over 3,000 yards and 21 touchdowns in each year. Plummer reunited with head coach Jeff Brohm from Purdue during his one year at Louisville. That 2023 season was a good one for Brohm’s first year as the Cardinals went 10-3, marking the program’s first double-digit win season in a decade and its first-ever appearance in the ACC Championship Game. After college, Plummer spent time with the Carolina Panthers before being waived prior to the 2025 regular season.

Jaren Hall had an impressive two-year run at BYU after taking over for Zach Wilson, leading the Cougars to an 18-8 record during that time. As a senior, Hall accounted for just over 3,500 yards of total offense and 34 touchdowns which helped him get selected in the fifth round of the NFL Draft by the Minnesota Vikings. Hall started two games for the Vikings during the 2023 season before being waived and spending most of the following year on the Seattle Seahawks’ practice squad.