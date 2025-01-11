The shining moment that lifted Ohio State to the national championship

For Ohio State fans, January 10, 2025, will be remembered as the night Jack Sawyer etched his name in Buckeye history.

With Texas driving late in the fourth quarter and threatening to tie the game, it was Sawyer—a player who always dreamed of donning the scarlet and gray—who delivered the defining moment.

The Longhorns were on the move, trailing 21-14, when Quinn Ewers dropped back to pass on 4th-and-goal. In an instant, chaos unfolded.

Sawyer burst through the offensive line, forcing a fumble and scooping it up. The defensive lineman then showcased his athleticism, rumbling 83 yards for the touchdown that sealed Ohio State’s 28-14 victory. The stadium erupted as Buckeye Nation realized their team was heading to the national championship.

For Sawyer, the play was more than just a highlight—it was a culmination of years of loyalty and hard work. The former five-star recruit committed to Ohio State early and never wavered, even during challenging seasons. Through highs and lows, Sawyer stood by head coach Ryan Day, and it was him who came away with the big play on Friday night.

After the game, Sawyer was speaking with ESPN's Holly Rowe who asked him what it's like to know he's officially become an Ohio State legend. Sawyer's reply? "I just want to win a national championship."

At the end of November, it seemed like the sky was falling in Columbus. A loss to rival Michigan for another season left many fans wondering if Ryan Day was the man who should be leading the program. Now, Ohio State has won three-straight in the postseason — including blowouts over Tennessee and Oregon, followed by the Texas win — to earn a spot in the national championship.

The Buckeyes will celebrate on Friday night, but then they'll quickly get back to work and focus on the task at hand: A date with the Notre Dame Fighting Irish for the national title.

