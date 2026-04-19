Notre Dame’s Jeremiyah Love poised for top-5 NFL Draft selection as Freeman builds elite pipeline

In the 2024 NFL Draft, Notre Dame offensive tackle Joe Alt was selected by the Los Angeles Chargers with the fifth overall pick. That selection marked the first time in the 21st century that an Irish player was chosen inside the top five of the NFL Draft.

In fact, it was the first time a Notre Dame football student-athlete was taken in the top five since quarterback Rick Mirer was selected second overall by the Seattle Seahawks in the 1993 NFL Draft.

Notre Dame’s rare top-five NFL Draft history

Back then, during the Lou Holtz era, Notre Dame was considered one of the nation’s truly elite programs. Among countless highlights, Holtz led the Irish to their most recent national title in 1988 and a victory over Florida State in 1993 in what was dubbed “The Game of the Century.”

Since then, Notre Dame has largely maintained its national prominence, particularly during the Brian Kelly era. The Irish reached a BCS National Championship Game and made two College Football Playoff appearances under Kelly’s leadership.

However, during that stretch, the program lacked elite—top-five caliber—NFL Draft talent at the skill positions.

Marcus Freeman reshaping the Irish recruiting identity

Then came Marcus Freeman.

The former Ohio State standout turned Notre Dame head coach—after Kelly departed for Baton Rouge—shifted the program’s recruiting philosophy. Freeman targeted players who were either viewed as difficult pulls or required a level of recruiting intensity that his predecessor often chose not to match.

In the end, that added effort paid dividends.

Most notably, Freeman landed Jeremiyah Love out of the SEC’s backyard in St. Louis, Missouri. Love even revealed that he once leaned toward Michigan during his recruitment but ultimately stayed committed to Notre Dame on signing day.

Jeremiyah Love’s rise to elite NFL Draft status

Love went on to deliver a remarkable career in South Bend. Showcasing blazing speed, sharp instincts, and powerful downhill running, he rushed for 2,882 yards and 36 touchdowns. He also flashed legitimate receiving ability, adding 594 yards and six scores through the air.

As a result, Love captured the Doak Walker Award this past season and, in the lead-up to the draft, has drawn comparisons to elite names such as Reggie Bush, Saquon Barkley, and Ashton Jeanty.

Now, in the present day, Love appears to be a near-unanimous top-five selection across major mock drafts. Outlets like ESPN, CBS Sports, and NFL.com consistently project him going fourth overall to the Tennessee Titans.

A potential historic moment for running backs

If that projection holds true on Thursday night, Love’s selection would mark a historic moment. He would become the first running back drafted inside the top five since Saquon Barkley was taken No. 2 overall by the New York Giants in 2018.

In an era where running backs are often devalued, that distinction would only underscore Love’s elite status.

More top-tier talent already waiting in South Bend

For Marcus Freeman and the Fighting Irish, Love’s potential selection could signal the beginning of a new trend.

Fans and analysts alike should get accustomed to seeing Notre Dame prospects hear their names called early on draft night.

Barring injury, both cornerback Leonard Moore—a unanimous 2025 All-American—and quarterback CJ Carr have the talent to become future top-five selections. Both players will be eligible for the 2027 NFL Draft, though each would still have remaining collegiate eligibility.

Until then, enjoy watching them take center stage against Division I competition this fall in South Bend.

Watch: 2026 NFL Draft | Thursday, April 23 | 8 p.m. ET | ABC, ESPN, NFL Network

Watch: Blue-Gold Game | Saturday, April 25 | 2 p.m. ET | Peacock