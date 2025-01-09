Notre Dame star RB Jeremiyah Love will play in the Orange Bowl, but will his injuries slow him down?

Notre Dame fans breathed a collective sigh of relief when head coach Marcus Freeman confirmed that star running back Jeremiyah Love would suit up for the highly anticipated College Football Playoff semifinal against Penn State.

After an impressive season with 1,076 rushing yards and 16 touchdowns, Love's presence on the field is crucial for the Fighting Irish. However, lingering questions remain—how much will that nagging knee injury affect his performance?

Love initially tweaked his knee in the regular-season finale against USC but still managed a highlight-reel 98-yard touchdown run against Indiana in the quarterfinals. Unfortunately, his luck changed during the Sugar Bowl when he re-aggravated the injury in the third quarter of Notre Dame’s 23-10 victory over Georgia.

After that, he was limited to just six carries for 19 yards, forcing the team to lean on quarterback Riley Leonard and sophomore running back Jadarian Price.

Freeman’s update on Love was encouraging, though cautiously optimistic.

"We have to be smart in terms of how much we're asking him to do in practice," Freeman said via ESPN. "We've got to get him ready for the game, but he's confident. Nobody feels 100 percent right now because we're in Week 15, but J-Love will be good to go."

Despite Love’s resilience, there’s no denying that Penn State's defense will be able to take advantage if he's not 100 percent. The Nittany Lions have one of the most physical defenses in the nation, which raises the stakes for Love’s recovery and Notre Dame’s ability to protect him.

Notre Dame may also need to lean on its backfield depth. Jadarian Price has stepped up in key moments this season and could once again be pivotal if Love needs breaks throughout the game. The question for fans now is whether Love’s sheer grit and athleticism can overcome the pain or if Penn State's defense will turn his injury into a defining factor.

All eyes will be on No. 12 when he steps onto the Orange Bowl field. If he’s anywhere near full strength, this could be another memorable chapter in his standout season. But if the knee holds him back, Notre Dame's title hopes could rest on how well the rest of the offense adjusts.

