Notre Dame suffers another big blow for 2025 season after national title defeat

Notre Dame just can’t seem to catch a break this offseason, at least in some facets.

After falling short in the national championship game against Ohio State, the hits keep coming for the Fighting Irish. The latest gut punch? Running backs coach Deland McCullough is heading to the NFL, joining the Las Vegas Raiders’ staff.

McCullough wasn’t just another assistant coach—he played a pivotal role in developing Notre Dame’s dynamic backfield over the last few seasons. Under his guidance, standout players like Jeremiyah Love and Audric Estime flourished, with Love rushing for over 1,100 yards and 17 touchdowns this past season. McCullough’s knack for developing talent will definitely be missed in South Bend, especially considering how important the run game has been to Notre Dame’s offensive success.

His departure is just the latest in a string of losses for the program. Earlier this offseason, defensive coordinator Al Golden left to take the same position with the Cincinnati Bengals. While the Irish moved quickly to hire Chris Ash, a former head coach at Rutgers and seasoned NFL assistant, Golden’s absence will still be felt.

And let’s not forget the offensive line—starters Rocco Spindler and Pat Coogan both hit the transfer portal, leaving major gaps up front. That's not even counting your expected losses, none bigger than havin to replace starting QB Riley Leonard.

It’s been a whirlwind few weeks for Notre Dame fans, who went from celebrating a national championship run to watching key players and coaches walk out the door. Head coach Marcus Freeman has his work cut out for him, not just in filling these vacancies but in keeping the team ready to contend in 2025.

The good news? Freeman's team will be favorites in likely all 12 games they play in 2025, and Notre Dame will still have the talent to compete and make it back to the College Football Playoff.

