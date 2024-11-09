Ohio State band dumps on Michigan while they're down
Is this the year that Ohio State finally breaks the curse and beats Michigan? The marching band certainly seems to think so.
It looks like the Ohio State University marching band brought some humor to their halftime performance against Purdue by playfully mocking their rivals, Michigan.
During the show, they formed various shapes and symbols, including a rather cheeky one that showed a bear taking a swipe (and more) in the direction of the Michigan logo.
The Ohio State vs. Michigan rivalry is always intense, so the OSU band made sure to give fans a little extra something to enjoy during the game, just weeks before the game is set to be played. The crowd, especially Buckeye fans, got a good laugh, and the moment quickly went viral online.
This kind of halftime trolling is nothing new in college football, where marching bands often add flair to the experience.
The halftime show was about the only thing worth watching during the game, though. Ohio State buried Purdue, beating the Boilermakers 45-0. Will Howard finished the 21-of-26 for 260 yards and three touchdowns while TreVeyon Henderson led the Buckeyes with six carries for 85 yards and a touchdown.
Ohio State improved to 8-1 on the season. The Buckeyes will now finish up their 2024 run with a trip to Northwestern before coming back home to host No. 8-ranked Indiana. They'll then play host to rival Michigan to close out the regular season.
Purdue fell to 1-8 on the year, and the Boilermakers — last in the Big Ten — are staring down a tough stretch to close out the year, including games against Penn State, at Michigan State, and at Indiana.
