Ohio State could add third 5-star recruit to loaded recruiting class

On the recruiting trail, the rich typically get richer as the top programs constantly use their success on the field to land some of the most talented players in the Country keeping the cycle moving forever. That sentiment is the most true in the case of the Ohio State as the Buckeyes are coming off of a National Championship.

Ryan Day and his staff have used their success to bring in the Nation's 3rd ranked recruiting class with a great chance at finishing this cycle with the top class. Headlining an already loaded recruiting class are 5-star wide receiver Chris Henry Jr and 5-star safety Blaine Bradford while the Buckeyes have 4 Top-100 recruits on board.

The question Ohio State fans will have is which 5-star recruit is next and after this weekend, the fanbase may have an answer on the horizon.

Ohio State makes a massive move with 5-star Xavier Griffin

After hosting elite linebacker Xavier Griffin on campus this weekend, the Ohio State Buckeyes became a key player in Griffin's recruitment.

The Buckeyes landing Xavier Griffin would be a cherry on top in what is already shaping up to be a loaded recruiting class. The Buckeyes already have two 5-stars on board and along with Xavier Griffin are in the running for 5-stars like Savion Hiter, Bralan Womack, Darius Gray, and others.

On3's Industry Recruiting Rankings rank Griffin as a 5-star recruit as the 28th ranked player in the class, the 2nd ranked linebacker, and the 3rd ranked player out of Georgia.

The Buckeyes have plenty of competition in the recruitment of Griffin as Alabama, Texas, and Florida State who will all get official visits. Griffin appeared headed to Alabama after decommitting from USC but, if Ohio State is truly in the race when he commits on June 29th, the Buckeyes will have a great chance at building out this class with another 5-star recruit.

More Ohio State Buckeyes News: