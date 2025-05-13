Ohio State fans are threatening to boycott FOX over noon kickoffs

Ohio State fans are fed up—and this time, they’re not just complaining online. Some are even floating the idea of boycotting FOX Big Noon Kickoff altogether if the network continues forcing the Buckeyes into dreaded noon kickoff windows.

It’s no secret that Big Noon Kickoff has become FOX’s golden goose. The early time slot has delivered big viewership, and Ohio State has been front and center in that strategy. But for Buckeye fans, the early kickoffs are starting to feel less like a showcase and more like a punishment.

Ohio State fans push back as kickoff questions swirl

The latest frustration is centered around Ohio State’s massive Week 1 clash against Texas. A FOX article originally listed it as the Big Noon Kickoff game for the opening Saturday. But in a small, but possibly telling move, the article announcing the game has been updated—removing the kickoff time entirely.

As pointed out by Eleven Warriors, that’s raised some eyebrows among fans who are hoping, maybe against all odds, that the game could still end up later in the day.

For what it’s worth: The FOX Sports article that initially announced Ohio State vs. Texas would be at noon no longer lists a kickoff time for the game. — Eleven Warriors (@11W) May 13, 2025

Adding fuel to the fire, ESPN just announced its slate of early-season games, locking in LSU at Clemson for primetime on ABC. And make no mistake, ABC already owns the primetime window when it comes to major college football matchups. They’ve got the broadcast muscle, the market share, and now a heavyweight SEC vs. ACC showdown to headline the night.

That leaves FOX with a dilemma. Sure, Ohio State vs. Texas is a blockbuster no matter when it’s played. But does FOX really want to go head-to-head with ABC’s primetime heavyweight? There’s no question that millions will still tune in for LSU-Clemson, which would inevitably chip away at FOX’s audience if they put the Buckeyes and Longhorns in that same window.

From a purely business standpoint, FOX might just play it safe and stick the game at noon—where they’ve already built a dominant brand and can own the slot without competition. But that’s exactly what has Ohio State fans seeing red. They feel like they’re being short-changed. They want the big stage, the night lights, the buildup that only comes with a primetime setting. And if FOX won’t give it to them? Some fans are saying they’ll simply tune out.

SIGN THE PETITION TO END FOX BIG NOON KICKOFF!https://t.co/hJHX5s3lC4 — Buckeye Blitz (@BuckeyeBlitzz) May 12, 2025

We need to all boycott Fox. If they are going to keep screwing us with Noon games — Samuel Habeger (@Samamuel11) May 12, 2025

BOYCOTT EVERY @FOXSports BIG NOON GAME! They are RUINING BIG10 Football. There are "other" ways of watching the games. Give them NOTHING for viewership.#Buckeyes#BuckeyeNation #FoxSportsSucks — GoElks1 (@GoElks1) May 13, 2025

Big Noon used to be a welcomed rival to ESPN & College GameDay. Now it’s just killing what should be prime time games on a weekly basis. https://t.co/TWxwhtCX0I pic.twitter.com/QXgtGT1bpT — Joseph Wooster (@JoeWooster00) May 12, 2025

This is trash. They will state the “ratings bump” compared to past noon games but we bring that anyway at anytime. Fox has taken something that was kinda fun at first and every once in a while and made literally an entire fanbase absolutely hate Big Noons. We hate you — BucksGoDeep18 (@Deep18Go) May 12, 2025

Will a fan boycott from a vocal few actually make a dent? Probably not. Ratings are still likely to be through the roof no matter the kickoff time.

FOX now has a decision to make—and Ohio State fans are making it clear they’re watching closely.

Read More