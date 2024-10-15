Ohio State fans give strong reactions on whether or not Ryan Day should be fired
Whether or not Ohio State head coach Ryan Day should be fired is a topic that is front and center following the Buckeyes’ 32-31 loss at the hands of the Oregon Ducks who were ranked third nationally heading into their week seven contest in Eugene, Oregon. Although the Buckeyes lost by a narrow margin, Day’s record against top-five teams is now 1-7, including 1-3 against their inner conference rival, the Michigan Wolverines.
Although Day has four seasons of 11 wins or more since he was hired as head coach of the Buckeyes in 2018, it is a National Championship or bust for much of the fan base. So, while nationally many fan bases may crave a double-digit win season, for a program that saw its last National Championship in 2014, it is a glass half-empty it seems for many.
Key points on social media from Ohio State fans about whether or not Ryan Day should be fired
X (formerly known as Twitter) has been trending since the Buckeyes' score and loss were final on Saturday night against the Ducks, and both sides of the argument for keeping and firing Day are argued.
Tough to find someone better with a great record
Day has a winning percentage of 87 percent in just over six seasons in Columbus. You would be hard-pressed to find many head coaches with winning percentages even close to this.
Players need to produce
This is more than fair, but the counterargument here by some is at the end of the day the players can only perform as well as the situations they are put into. Take last night for instance when the Buckeyes failed to commit to the run with the ball at the 20-yard line late in the contest against the Ducks. This ultimately cost them the game.
The decision to not run the ball was not that of the players, but the coaching staff. Albeit one can argue to the point made here that there were several other moments in the game where players did have more control and could have produced more.
Lots of NIL money spent
The Buckeyes have reportedly spent $20 million on NIL to assemble their 2024 roster. This amount is believed to be the largest amount in the FBS according to CBS Sports. The assumption and correlation to many fans I get- the most money should make you the most successful, right? Not necessarily.
Take the New York Yankees in Major League Baseball for example. They have the largest payroll year-over-year but do not necessarily win the World Series each year. It does not mean they are not a successful franchise.
While interesting arguments are made on both sides here, pressure is and always will be high in Columbus regardless. With a fresh loss, there is always what many view as “overreaction.” And thoughts of calling for Day to be fired may prove to be just that, or they may prove to be validated. We will have to see how the Buckeyes finish.
If this Buckeyes end up going 15-1 and winning the National Championship in 2024, you would probably be hard-pressed to find a single person who wants Day fired. Therefore, this social media post may be fun to revisit.