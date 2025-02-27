Ohio State fans won't like what Michigan dished out on social media

The Michigan-Ohio State rivalry is one of the most heated in all of college football, and Michigan isn’t letting up, even in the offseason. Fresh off a season in which they dominated their biggest rivals, the Wolverines took to social media to rub a little salt in the wound. Ohio State fans probably won’t be thrilled about it.

After securing victories against Ohio State, Michigan State, and Minnesota last season, Michigan made sure to remind everyone that their trophy case remained untouched. The team’s official social media account posted a simple but pointed message:

“Kept the trophy case locked.”

Kept the trophy case locked. 🔒 pic.twitter.com/l0HZr99BPX — Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) February 25, 2025

That short statement, along with a lock emoji, sent a clear message—Michigan still owns the bragging rights. The post quickly gained traction, racking up nearly 100,000 views in just a few hours. While Michigan fans basked in the glory, Ohio State fans were left shaking their heads, undoubtedly counting down the days until they get another shot at redemption.

Even with a national championship, Ohio State fans still have disdain for losing that last one to Michigan. Though the Wolverines were nowhere near competing for a national title in 2024, Michigan finished out the year with wins over Ohio State and Alabama, giving hope and momentum heading into 2025.

The next edition of “The Game” is already shaping up to be a must-watch, with Ohio State looking to snap the streak and reclaim some pride. Michigan, on the other hand, has no intention of loosening its grip on the rivalry.

Though Ohio State will call itself "defending national champions" heading into the 2025 season, Michigan is going to cling to its win over Ohio State until the two teams meet again in November. That's a long time to wait for Buckeyes fans, for sure.

Read More