Ohio State fans are worried sick over new Chris Henry Jr. photo on social media

The Early Signing Period has arrived and for plenty of Ohio State football fans, all eyes are on 5-starwide receiver Chris Henry Jr. Henry, who has been locked in with the Buckeyes since July 28, 2023. That hasn't stopped multiple schools from trying to pull off a last-minute flip.

Lane Kiffin fails in pursuit to flip an Ohio State football commit

The list includes Oregon and USC, who have really stepped up their efforts in recent weeks.Dan Lanning and Lincoln Riley won't take no for an answer, though Ryan Day must be feeling confident that Henry will make things official with the reigning champs. However, some concern among the fanbase has arrived due to Henry posting a 'hat dance' photo on his Instagram. It seems like he's more torn that we thought:

Five-star Ohio State WR commit Chris Henry Jr. has his hats ready for National Signing Day@Rivals https://t.co/2HS0lpzifV pic.twitter.com/p8j7MYS44X — Adam Gorney (@adamgorney) December 3, 2025

Oregon and USC are still working to flip 5-star Ohio State commit Chris Henry Jr.

Notice how the two logos for Oregon and USC are upside down and Ohio State's is the only one that isn't? Could this be Henry's way of letting us all know that Ohio State is who he's going to rock with? Or, this could turn out to be that things are coming down to the last second for him.

If anything, Henry has a lot of people talking, but unfortunately, the nerves are once again present for Buckeyes supporters who can't wait to see him suit up for Day and Brian Hartline once the 2026 campaign gets here.

In recent days, there was worry that Hartline would potentially leave to take the head coach job at Kentucky, but the Wildcats ended up hiring Will Stein instead. Had Hartline left town for Lexington, it could have led to the Buckeyes potentially losing some highly-rated commits.

Thankfully, that wasn't the case and the OC isn't going anywhere. Can the same be said for Henry? There's confidence that he's still going to sign with the Buckeyes and suit up for the Big Ten powerhouse. With that said, his latest social media photo indeed has a lot of people talking and anxiety is present for some. Soon enough, this will all be figured out, with the hope that a signing-day flip will be avoided.