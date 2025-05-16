Ohio State has no one to blame but themselves for dreaded noon kickoffs

Ohio State fans are so tired of noon kickoffs, there’s literally a bill in the works to try and stop them.

That’s not a joke. An Ohio state representative recently introduced legislation aiming to ban noon kickoffs for college football games played in Ohio. Yes, it’s mostly symbolic and has no real shot of passing, but it shows just how loud the frustration has become in Columbus.

But here’s the hard truth that nobody really wants to admit: Ohio State has no one to blame but themselves for this situation.

The price of being the face of FOX’s Big Ten empire

The Buckeyes didn’t just stumble into these noon kickoffs by accident. They’ve been right at the center of everything the Big Ten has done to make those early games appointment viewing. When FOX first launched Big Noon Kickoff, Ohio State was the star attraction. Year after year, they delivered monster ratings in that slot. FOX capitalized, the Big Ten cashed in, and Ohio State was more than happy to play ball.

Let’s not forget, Ohio State’s own leadership has been as active as anyone in pushing for the Big Ten’s massive media rights deals. They’ve been fully on board with the conference’s expansion, the coast-to-coast footprint, and—yes—the lucrative TV partnerships that come with it. You don’t pull in $928 million in Big Ten revenue last year without making a few compromises along the way.

A huge chunk of that cash is tied directly to the success FOX has had broadcasting Ohio State, Michigan, and Penn State in that noon window.

That money doesn’t just fall from the sky. It comes from TV ratings. From FOX knowing that Ohio State at noon is a ratings juggernaut. The tradeoff was always there, plain as day. You want the biggest checks? You get the biggest spotlight. But you don’t get to choose when that spotlight shines.

Ohio State fans understandably hate it. Noon kickoffs aren’t fun for anyone who loves the atmosphere of college football Saturdays. The early start kills tailgating vibes, creates travel headaches, and just doesn’t deliver the same primetime energy. But when you push for bigger TV deals and expanded exposure, there are consequences. And noon kickoffs are one of them.

It’s the old saying: you can’t have your cake and eat it too. Ohio State is a national brand because of its success on the field and its visibility on television. But visibility means being in the time slot that networks want the most. FOX found its niche with noon, and Ohio State helped build that empire.

So, while it’s easy to get mad at FOX, or the Big Ten, or the conference’s ever-growing media machine, the reality is Ohio State helped build this. They profited from it. They embraced it. And now, they’re stuck with it.

