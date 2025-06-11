Ohio State lands 4-star defensive lineman adding to loaded recruiting class

The Ohio State Buckeyes couldn't be in a better spot for recruiting in the 2026 recruiting cycle. Coming off of a National Championship, buzz around Ryan Day being replaced has died down, and now Day can recruit as a National Championship winning Head Coach. Aside from recruiting as National Champions, the Buckeyes have been one of the best teams on the recruiting trail year over year which allows the Buckeyes to recruit at an elite level.

Ohio State lands 4-star DL Khary Wilder to loaded recruiting class

On Tuesday Night, the rich got richer as the Buckeyes landed a commitment from elite defensive line recruit Khary Wilder, beating out Notre Dame, Washington, and UCLA.

BREAKING: Four-Star DL Khary Wilder has Committed to Ohio State, he tells me for @on3recruits



The 6’4 260 DL from Gardena, CA chose the Buckeyes over Notre Dame, Washington, & UCLA



“For my Loved One’s, All Glory To God. Go Buckeyes 🌰”https://t.co/JzQe3QnUw9 pic.twitter.com/92vPxxxgMe — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) June 11, 2025

Khary Wilder is ranked by On3's Industry Recruiting Rankings as the 247th ranked player in the class, the 23rd ranked defensive lineman, and the 24th ranked player out of California giving the Buckeyes another Top 300 recruit.

When you turn on the tape of Khary Wilder, the first thing that stands out is the violence he plays with as he has a great punch. At 6-foot-4 and 255 pounds, Khary Wilder gives the Buckeyes a versatile piece on the defensive line as he could either play defensive tackle or defensive end which could be pivotal with a defensive coordinator with a scheme like Matt Patricia.

The Ohio State Buckeyes recruiting class ranks third in the Country trailing only the USC Trojans and LSU Tigers. In this class, Ohio State has loaded up with defensive talent landing 5-star Blaine Bradford, 4-stars Simeon Caldwell, Jordan Thomas, Jakob Weatherspoon, Khary Wilder, and CJ Sanna.

As the Summer continues to move along, the Ohio State Buckeyes have a great chance at ending the recruiting cycle with the Nation's top ranked class. While Ohio State's class is loaded, top talents like 5-stars Felix Ojo, Savion Hiter, Bralan Womack, and Darius Gray are all still on the board with Ohio State in the running.

